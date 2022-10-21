"It's giving 29 by Demi Lovato": Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford age gap sparks controversy online

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilisha and vocalist Jesse Rutherford confirmed their rumored relationship after they were seen kissing outside a restaurant in Studio City, California.
Speculations about the two arose on Friday, October 14, 2022, after they were seen at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.
The relationship between Eilish and The Neighbourhood's vocalist has sparked dissent online due to the almost 11-year age gap between them. While Rutherford is a 31-year-old, Billie Eilish will be turning 21 on 18 December, 2022.
Some people are supportive of the relationship but others are having a hard time dealing with the age gap. In fact, people have taken to social media to discuss the relationship, and some have even likened it to Demi Lovato's song 29 from their 2022 album Holy Fvck.
The lyrics to Lovato's song are quite similar to Eilish and Jesse's relationship. In 29 Demi talks about an illegal teacher-student relationship where the characters are aged 17 and 29. Although Billie and Jesse have just seemingly begun dating, it is worth noting that when the former was 17, the latter would have been 29.
Billie Eilish sparks online an frenzy after seemingly confirming relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Netizens have always had strong opinions about the dating lives of celebrities. So when Billie Eilish was seen sharing a kiss with alternative rock musician Jesse Rutherford, people were quick to share their opinions.
While some were irked by the nearly 11-year age difference between the two, others supported the bad guy singer for her "adult" decision. Others urged fellow netizens not to make a big deal about two consenting adulting choosing to be together, regardless of the age difference.
However, some people raised concerns about the ethics of the relationship. They said that the age difference wasn't the issue, it was the fact that Jesse met Eilish when she was just a 16-year-old. This has led to fans being concerned that the Sweater Weather singer has been grooming Billie ever since.
Grooming is an act committed by an adult wherein they befriend and establish an emotional connection with a minor with the objective of s*xual abuse.
Fans of The Neighbourhood say they're losing respect for the lead singer and that it would be tough to listen to the band's music again. Users have been stating that someone should step in to help Eilish as "someone so public should not be this unprotected."
Since becoming a celebrity, Billie Eilish has been tight-lipped about her previous relationships. She was previously linked to actor Mathew Tyler Vorce and rapper Brandon 'Q' Adams, neither of which she has confirmed.
Jesse Rutherford famously dated model Devon Lee Carlson for seven years before they broke up in 2021.
Neither Billie nor Jesse have made any statements regarding their relationship.