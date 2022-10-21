"It's giving 29 by Demi Lovato": Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford age gap sparks controversy online

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilisha and vocalist Jesse Rutherford confirmed their rumored relationship after they were seen kissing outside a restaurant in Studio City, California.

Speculations about the two arose on Friday, October 14, 2022, after they were seen at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

Jesse and Billie caught outside an Indian restaurant in Studio City (image via Backgrid)

The relationship between Eilish and The Neighbourhood's vocalist has sparked dissent online due to the almost 11-year age gap between them. While Rutherford is a 31-year-old, Billie Eilish will be turning 21 on 18 December, 2022.

Some people are supportive of the relationship but others are having a hard time dealing with the age gap. In fact, people have taken to social media to discuss the relationship, and some have even likened it to Demi Lovato's song 29 from their 2022 album Holy Fvck.

The lyrics to Lovato's song are quite similar to Eilish and Jesse's relationship. In 29 Demi talks about an illegal teacher-student relationship where the characters are aged 17 and 29. Although Billie and Jesse have just seemingly begun dating, it is worth noting that when the former was 17, the latter would have been 29.

Lyrics to Demi Lovato's 29 (image via google)

Billie Eilish sparks online an frenzy after seemingly confirming relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Netizens have always had strong opinions about the dating lives of celebrities. So when Billie Eilish was seen sharing a kiss with alternative rock musician Jesse Rutherford, people were quick to share their opinions.

While some were irked by the nearly 11-year age difference between the two, others supported the bad guy singer for her "adult" decision. Others urged fellow netizens not to make a big deal about two consenting adulting choosing to be together, regardless of the age difference.

CW/GP108 @CGp108 @jrutherfordpics Friends that become lovers are the best, that's not a bad thing the age difference a woman has more respect for and older man. The fact they have a friendship this long is a good base, friendship gets you through the ups and downs of relationships. They are adults let's be kind. @jrutherfordpics Friends that become lovers are the best, that's not a bad thing the age difference a woman has more respect for and older man. The fact they have a friendship this long is a good base, friendship gets you through the ups and downs of relationships. They are adults let's be kind.

DecidedtoMoon @reng4567821 @jrutherfordpics Who cares, Let it be. It’s not important what you do it’s what they do. They are Happy. @jrutherfordpics Who cares, Let it be. It’s not important what you do it’s what they do. They are Happy.

zey 🍒 @shesdigitalgirl im ready to defend jesse cuz billie aint a kid no more- im same age as her and it is her responsibility whether she dated an older male or tried weed. stop acting like he is a kid. and we all know she's been dating "men" since she was a teenager. thank god jesse'snt like others im ready to defend jesse cuz billie aint a kid no more- im same age as her and it is her responsibility whether she dated an older male or tried weed. stop acting like he is a kid. and we all know she's been dating "men" since she was a teenager. thank god jesse'snt like others

🎞 | TAYLANA IS COMING @rosecloudxy I don't know what should I think about Billie and Jesse, but please don't blame her. I mean yeah, the age gap for them is big you know she is 20, she's young. she has emotions just like you and etc. obviously you can tell your opinion but in a respectful way I don't know what should I think about Billie and Jesse, but please don't blame her. I mean yeah, the age gap for them is big you know she is 20, she's young. she has emotions just like you and etc. obviously you can tell your opinion but in a respectful way

However, some people raised concerns about the ethics of the relationship. They said that the age difference wasn't the issue, it was the fact that Jesse met Eilish when she was just a 16-year-old. This has led to fans being concerned that the Sweater Weather singer has been grooming Billie ever since.

Grooming is an act committed by an adult wherein they befriend and establish an emotional connection with a minor with the objective of s*xual abuse.

Fans of The Neighbourhood say they're losing respect for the lead singer and that it would be tough to listen to the band's music again. Users have been stating that someone should step in to help Eilish as "someone so public should not be this unprotected."

natty @Iowkeyinurmind jesse rutherford being 31 dating 20yr old billie eilish is disgusting idc if it’s “legal” men are so disappointing jesse rutherford being 31 dating 20yr old billie eilish is disgusting idc if it’s “legal” men are so disappointing

℘ @rhanyrae Apparently Jesse Rutherford (31 years old) is dating Billie Eilish (20, whom he's known she was 15) I'm sorry but if they really are together then that's weird and there's a word for him that starts with g and ends with roomer Apparently Jesse Rutherford (31 years old) is dating Billie Eilish (20, whom he's known she was 15) I'm sorry but if they really are together then that's weird and there's a word for him that starts with g and ends with roomer

kristen (not stewart) says BOO! @lordesbbqribs jesse rutherford following the woody allen predatory blueprint aka watching a child grow up just to engage with her romantically once she’s legal. someone (brother/mother/literally anyone) needs to step in for billie, a person so public should not be this unprotected. jesse rutherford following the woody allen predatory blueprint aka watching a child grow up just to engage with her romantically once she’s legal. someone (brother/mother/literally anyone) needs to step in for billie, a person so public should not be this unprotected.

Duck @duckystar437 I’m happy for billie because she’s happy but also worried. she has idolized jesse since she was younger and they’ve been friends since she was 16 and he was 26. feels kinda like a grooming thing but hopefully not. #BillieEilish I’m happy for billie because she’s happy but also worried. she has idolized jesse since she was younger and they’ve been friends since she was 16 and he was 26. feels kinda like a grooming thing but hopefully not. #BillieEilish

Jayardee⚜️ @JayArDee6 @bluehoodiebaby Please be fake please dont ruin the neighborhood for me @bluehoodiebaby Please be fake please dont ruin the neighborhood for me🙏

Samantha D’Shay 🕷✨💋 @blue_sey Jesse Rutherford is too old for Billie Eilish and it is made worse by the fact that he met her when she was barely 16. The Neighbourhood is one of my favorite bands but it looks like I’m about to stop listening to them. I’m so devastated. I hope Billie knows what she’s doing :( Jesse Rutherford is too old for Billie Eilish and it is made worse by the fact that he met her when she was barely 16. The Neighbourhood is one of my favorite bands but it looks like I’m about to stop listening to them. I’m so devastated. I hope Billie knows what she’s doing :(

Since becoming a celebrity, Billie Eilish has been tight-lipped about her previous relationships. She was previously linked to actor Mathew Tyler Vorce and rapper Brandon 'Q' Adams, neither of which she has confirmed.

Jesse Rutherford famously dated model Devon Lee Carlson for seven years before they broke up in 2021.

Neither Billie nor Jesse have made any statements regarding their relationship.

