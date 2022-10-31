“It’s disturbing”: Billie Eilish’s costume for Halloween explored as netizens slam her and Jesse Rutherford’s look

Billie Eilish, who is loved for her music, made her way back into the headlines, but this time for a controversial costume choice on Halloween. The costumes that Eilish and her rumored boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, wore on October 31, 2022, received massive backlash from netizens.
The supposed couple had dressed up as an adult baby and an old man.
From diapers to pink bunny slippers, Billie chose a baby pink doll outfit. Meanwhile, Jesse completely changed his look and added wrinkles, a mustache and tufts of hair on the sides of his head. However, the entire look didn't seem to sit well with social media users as many bashed Eilish and Jesse's looks.
One person took to Twitter to say:
“It’s not funny or chic, its not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again.”
Netizens feel that Billie Eilish poked fun at social media user as the couple is often trolled for their age gap
Billie Eilish and Jesse Ruhterford might have tried their best to look unique and distinctive this Halloween. Instead, their costume only landed them in deep waters as fans thought they were poking fun at netizens who have criticized the two for their age gap.
Some users claimed that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford chose their costumes after everyone had an opinion about them dating. Meanwhile, others seemed to take the whole matter as a joke.
However, many other netizens, who were shocked and averse to the outfit, didn't shy away from opining about the same on Twitter.
Many others, however, said that the couple failed to deliver the message they wanted through their outfits.
What is the age gap between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford?
Although the couple have been spotted together in public for a few months now, neither of them have confirmed their relationship explicitly. The two have also been spotted and photographed kissing a couple of times, but neither Billie Eilish nor Jesse have spoken up about their relationship.
Nonetheless, pictures of them holding hands and kissing after a date have led fans to believe that the two are together.
While some love the chemistry between the two, many fans have been concerned about the 11-year age gap between them. Billie is only 20 years old while Rutherford is a 31-year-old.
Neither Billie nor Jesse have spoken or commented on their costume choices as of writing this article.