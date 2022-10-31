“It’s disturbing”: Billie Eilish’s costume for Halloween explored as netizens slam her and Jesse Rutherford’s look

Billie Eilish, who is loved for her music, made her way back into the headlines, but this time for a controversial costume choice on Halloween. The costumes that Eilish and her rumored boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, wore on October 31, 2022, received massive backlash from netizens.

The supposed couple had dressed up as an adult baby and an old man.

Pop Base @PopBase Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby for Halloween. Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby for Halloween. https://t.co/sH7PSFHjV6

From diapers to pink bunny slippers, Billie chose a baby pink doll outfit. Meanwhile, Jesse completely changed his look and added wrinkles, a mustache and tufts of hair on the sides of his head. However, the entire look didn't seem to sit well with social media users as many bashed Eilish and Jesse's looks.

One person took to Twitter to say:

“It’s not funny or chic, its not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again.”

Cinnamon Girl @madeofcinnamonn Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford’s matching Halloween costumes is incredibly sick and twisted - especially with their age difference and power imbalance. It’s not funny or chic, its not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford’s matching Halloween costumes is incredibly sick and twisted - especially with their age difference and power imbalance. It’s not funny or chic, its not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again

Netizens feel that Billie Eilish poked fun at social media user as the couple is often trolled for their age gap

Billie Eilish and Jesse Ruhterford might have tried their best to look unique and distinctive this Halloween. Instead, their costume only landed them in deep waters as fans thought they were poking fun at netizens who have criticized the two for their age gap.

Some users claimed that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford chose their costumes after everyone had an opinion about them dating. Meanwhile, others seemed to take the whole matter as a joke.

Jini's Astronaut⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀✨ @ayoosuuga @PopCrave c'mon they definitely did that after everyone had something to say about them dating @PopCrave c'mon they definitely did that after everyone had something to say about them dating

cal 🐈‍⬛ @care11_cal7 @PopCrave LOL, laughing so hard at the reaction to this. Everybody is calling him an old man and making billie into a baby, so. @PopCrave LOL, laughing so hard at the reaction to this. Everybody is calling him an old man and making billie into a baby, so.

milczi @milczaraa @PopCrave I love how only Americans obsess over the age gap in the relationship between two ADULTS @PopCrave I love how only Americans obsess over the age gap in the relationship between two ADULTS

🌻 @THISlSMECRYING can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween

However, many other netizens, who were shocked and averse to the outfit, didn't shy away from opining about the same on Twitter.

onicque @onicquely that billie eilish halloween costume with her groomer bf is sooo disgusting and disturbing that billie eilish halloween costume with her groomer bf is sooo disgusting and disturbing

✩︎ ☆︎︎ lulie ☆︎︎ ✩︎ @1u1i3 billie eilish and her pedo bf dressing as a baby and old man for halloween makes me hate her even more billie eilish and her pedo bf dressing as a baby and old man for halloween makes me hate her even more

lux @1ibraluxxx billie eilish dressed up as a baby and jesse rutherford dressed up as an old man for halloween… i hate it so much billie eilish dressed up as a baby and jesse rutherford dressed up as an old man for halloween… i hate it so much

ؘ @girldevout no way billie eilish dressed up as a baby for halloween Please yall arr WEIRD no way billie eilish dressed up as a baby for halloween Please yall arr WEIRD

Many others, however, said that the couple failed to deliver the message they wanted through their outfits.

those lipstick kisses💋 @_indigo_pink Billie Eilish and her creep boyfriend dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween isn't doing what they think it's doing. Billie Eilish and her creep boyfriend dressing as a baby and an old man for Halloween isn't doing what they think it's doing.

What is the age gap between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford?

Although the couple have been spotted together in public for a few months now, neither of them have confirmed their relationship explicitly. The two have also been spotted and photographed kissing a couple of times, but neither Billie Eilish nor Jesse have spoken up about their relationship.

Nonetheless, pictures of them holding hands and kissing after a date have led fans to believe that the two are together.

While some love the chemistry between the two, many fans have been concerned about the 11-year age gap between them. Billie is only 20 years old while Rutherford is a 31-year-old.

Neither Billie nor Jesse have spoken or commented on their costume choices as of writing this article.

