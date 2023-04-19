All K-pop idols spotted at Coachella 2023

It's that time of the year again - the first weekend of Coachella 2023 is in full swing, bringing with it a slew of familiar faces and star-studded celebrities. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has long been a magnet for A-list attendees and music enthusiasts alike, showcasing some of the industry's most prominent artists. This time, the music festival kicked off on April 14, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

In a groundbreaking moment for K-pop, BLACKPINK made history as the first-ever girl group to take the headline spot at the renowned Coachella 2023 music festival. Invited to perform on April 15, their hour-long set was a spectacle of passion that received thunderous applause from the audience and left an everlasting impression on the event attendees.

As always, Coachella draws in a diverse crowd from all corners of the world, all united by their love for music and art. And with sightings of K-pop sensations like BLACKPINK headlining for Coachella 2023, it's no surprise that the festival has once again captured the hearts and attention of fans everywhere.

Cha Eun-woo, Jung Kook and many more K-pop idols captured attending Coachella 2023

Coachella 2023 was graced by some of the biggest names in the Korean-pop industry this year, and we're here to give you the rundown on all the K-pop idols who stole the show.

1) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK made huge waves at Coachella by making history as the first K-pop act to headline the music and arts festival. The group wowed the locals and BLINKs with performances trending all over social media. Even though the girls performed on Day 2, they let loose and enjoyed all the other artists' performances after their own.

Jisoo shared Instagram stories of her favorite Coachella 2023 performances, which included Yungblud, Frank Ocean, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith, among others, and she appeared to be having a good time at the festival. Jennie met up with her famous Hollywood duo, Simi and Haze, and was seen having fun in their Instagram stories.

Lisa was seen enjoying Bad Bunny's and Jackson Wang's performances with her friends, while Rose was seen hanging out with Jisoo and dancing along to the performances.

2) BTS’s Jung Kook

"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )



(Haha, it's like wow I…

Jung Kook was spotted enjoying The Kid LAROI’s performance held at Coachella 2023 on April 15. Images and videos of him at the event subsequently began doing the rounds online. The Euphoria singer was captured on the Coachella 2023 YouTube stream and fans were thrilled to see him even after he cut his bangs and tried to enjoy the event without being seen

Later that day, Jung Kook took to Weverse to upload a picture of his all-black ensemble and praise ARMY for recognizing him in the crowd. He even showcased his new hairstyle of bangs and caused a stir on social media despite not performing at the event. The singer's mere presence in the audience was enough to send fans around the world into a frenzy.

3) ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo’s presence at Coachella 2023 did not go unnoticed, as many fans were delighted to see him enjoying BLACKPINK’s performance at the festival. Amidst BLACKPINK's performance, fashion designer Jeremy Scott shared a video featuring Cha Eun-woo and even graced his Instagram followers with a series of pictures from the music and arts festival.

The singer was also caught on camera at the after-party of the female group's historic moment, aptly named PINKCHELLA. Rubbing shoulders with other celebrities, his attendance confirmed that he was part of the celebrations for BLACKPINK's achievement at Coachella 2023.

4) GOT7’s Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang brought down the house on April 16, during the first weekend of Coachella 2023 with an electrifying performance. As Day 3 of Coachella unfolded, the mastermind behind MAGICMAN took to the stage, delivering a powerful performance of his latest hits, including Cruel, Champagne Cool, and Blow. To the audience's delight, he had a special surprise up his sleeve: a collaboration with the multi-Grammy-award-winning R&B icon, Ciara.

Their new track, Slow, left the crowd mesmerized, and they didn't stop there. The duo took things up a notch with a remix of LEFT RIGHT by XG, the seven-member hip-hop/R&B girl group with a global fanbase. As they performed, the energy in the air was electric, with the audience captivated by the unforgettable experience.

5) Eric Nam

Eric Nam attended his first-ever Coachella 2023 festival and seems to have had a blast. He shared a thread of Instagram stories enjoying BLACKPINK’s and Rosalia’s performances. YouTube’s official Instagram shared Eric Nam’s pictures in a yellow Aloha shirt with shades, along with many others attending this year's music festival.

6) Kevin Woo

Kevin Woo, the former U-KISS member turned soloist, joined the K-pop idol attendees at Coachella 2023, dressed to impress in honor of BLACKPINK's performance. In perfect sync with the PINKCHELLA theme, Woo sported a striking pink shirt with drawstring shorts that left his followers swooning.

Sharing his outfit on Instagram, he showed his love for BLACKPINK, making a statement with his vibrant ensemble that perfectly captured the essence of the event. On the third day, he was spotted hanging out with Lisa and her manager. The singer even posted a picture of the trio on his Instagram.

The Coachella 2023 storm is still ongoing with the last date of the music festival being on April 23. However, BLACKPINK has another headline act scheduled for April 22, giving fans yet another opportunity to spot their favorite K-pop idols among the festival attendees and enjoy their interactions.

