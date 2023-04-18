Jackson Wang and Ciara steal the show by performing XG's LEFT RIGHT remix as a surprise

Jackson Wang's performance with Grammy award-winning artist Ciara on April 16 at the ongoing Coachella Music Festival came as more of a surprise than their new collaboration song. The duo performed a remix version of LEFT RIGHT by global girl group XG, leaving audiences pumped up by the end of their set.

On April 16 (Day 3 of Coachella), the MAGICMAN creator performed his latest hits such as Blow, Cruel, and Champagne Cool, among others. He gave the audience a surprise by bringing Ciara, the R&B icon who has won several Grammy awards. The duo upped the game by revealing their new collaboration track, Slow.

The Chinese rapper-singer, who is also a part of the K-pop idol group GOT7, soon began trending on Twitter. At one point, he even took the top spot on Twitter’s worldwide trend list.

Jackson Wang trends on Twitter as the artist brings Ciara, performs XG’s LEFT RIGHT remix, meets DRP IAN, and more at Coachella 2023

Jackson Wang made headlines last year after making his debut at Coachella 2022 as the first-ever Chinese artist to perform on the music festival’s main stage. He performed to a massive crowd and ensured great entertainment for the fans.

The Blow singer’s set had multiple highlights, including him and the Grammy award-winning R&B artist performing a remix version of LEFT RIGHT by XG, a seven member HipHop/R&B girl group marketed towards a global audience.

ari🍓🎭 @fairyofxiaojun so we have *spins wheel* jackson wang at *spins wheel* coachella, singing with *spins wheel* ciara and they are singing *spins wheel* left right by xg twitter.com/cixqrl/status/… so we have *spins wheel* jackson wang at *spins wheel* coachella, singing with *spins wheel* ciara and they are singing *spins wheel* left right by xg twitter.com/cixqrl/status/…

They made their debut with the catchy song Tippy Toes on March 18, 2022. The music video has garnered over 24 million views on YouTube. Their latest single, LEFT RIGHT, released on February 13, 2023, has raked in 22 million views already.

Another highlight of Jackson Wang’s set was debuting his new collaboration single, Slow, with Ciara, which was a great surprise present for both the artists’ fans.

XG OFFICIAL @XGOfficial_ LEFT RIGHT by Jackson Wang & Ciara at Coachella 🫢 LEFT RIGHT by Jackson Wang & Ciara at Coachella 🫢 https://t.co/B5OcHkxLaV

Jackson Wang also proved himself to be one of the most enthusiastic and determined performers at Coachella 2023 with his performance of Cheetah. The dance break with one of his backup dancers also led to loud cheers from fans and had them go berserk over the intense performance.

Additionally, the Blow singer not only brought Ciara, but also performed with DPR IAN (aka Christian Yu), a famous Australian singer. Their interaction on the Coachella 2023 stage left many shell-shocked and had them cheering their loudest. Fans watching the duo engage with each other online couldn’t stop gushing over them either.

≛ @DPRjiaer #DPRCHELLA #JacksonWangCoachella JACKSON WANG WITH DPR IAN MAGIC MAN WITH MITO JACKSON WANG WITH DPR IAN MAGIC MAN WITH MITO😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#DPRCHELLA #JacksonWangCoachella https://t.co/pUqhunz0a1

Jackson Wang also made sure to end the stage in the utmost style. He climbed the stairs and laid on a sword-like prop which then slowly descended under the stage. From the naked eye, it looked as if he was pierced with the sword. This ending feat left the audience and fans mesmerized.

Wang, known for his incredible performances, had also put on a similar unhinged performance for fans at Coachella last year, as part of 88rising’s ‘Head in the Clouds Forever’ set. He left thousands of people surprised at the levels he could go to to give fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

