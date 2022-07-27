R&B girl group XG announces a powerful fandom name, fans in love with it

Fandom names hold a lot of significance in the K-pop music industry, and rookie girl group XG recently announced theirs. In a YouTube video posted on July 25, the seven-member R&B group revealed their fandom name to be ALPHAZ.

After receiving numerous suggestions from fans, the girls have excitedly finalized that their fandom will be referred to as ALPHAZ. The title was chosen after much deliberation, keeping in mind the group’s future goals.

Speaking about the meaning behind the name, Jurin shared that it is highly inspirational. They want to make sure that neither they nor their fans are bound by stereotypes or boundaries, so it is possible to be as brave as a leader of the wolves. Jurin said:

“ALPHA is the term for the leader of a pack of wolves. We want to create a movement around the world with you guys, thinking for ourselves and not caring about stereotypes.”

She added:

“We hope that each one of you can be a leader, together with XG.”

R&B group XG opens the door to ALPHAZ fandom

Seven-member girl group XG debuted on March 18, 2022, with the addictive English single Tippy Toes. The song introduced the members’ incredible vocal talent and sharp, in-sync choreography. Their debut was quite successful, considering that the song hooked fans from the very first second with its whisper chorus.

Four months later, the group have finally announced their fandom name, much to their fans’ delight. The group initially asked fans on Weverse what animal they would match with the group's aura.

Maya revealed that a majority of fans commented that the group's representative animal should be wolves. The name “Pack” was thus one of the most suggested options for the fandom name. The girl group tweaked it a bit and went ahead with ALPHAZ, calling their fans to lead beside them.

Additionally, the members announced the opening of the fanclub ALPHAZ on the same day. The fanclub will give fans exclusive sneak peeks into the life of the group. It will feature content such as daily diaries, videos, chats with the members, and more.

Fan reactions

Comments on social media suggest that the group's fans, or ALPHAZ, were happy with their name. A few commented on how “cool” the name sounded. Many were enraptured by the logo, which made them fall deeper in love with the name.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

mntzk @larianjauregui2 @XGOfficial_ this is so beautifully amazing! I was so excited for the fandom name! simply perfect! @XGOfficial_ this is so beautifully amazing! I was so excited for the fandom name! simply perfect! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

XGALXCORE @XGALXCORE XG official fanclub 'ALPHAZ' is opening it is a space where exclusive content such as daily dairies and videos will be shared. It will be an opportunity for ALPHAZ to chat will the girls and get closer. More information on the fanclub will be announced later so stay tuned ! XG official fanclub 'ALPHAZ' is opening it is a space where exclusive content such as daily dairies and videos will be shared. It will be an opportunity for ALPHAZ to chat will the girls and get closer. More information on the fanclub will be announced later so stay tuned !

Recent comeback

Meanwhile, the girl group recently made their first comeback with the song MASCARA on June 29. The song has been doing incredibly well on YouTube, already garnering 18 million views on the platform. The group also collaborated with multiple idols such as Kep1er, WJSN, IZTY, and more for a MASCARA challenge on TikTok.

XG’s debut music video, Tippy Toes, also continues to be the rage as it currently sits at a whopping 18.8 million views on YouTube.

Now that the group has presented fans with such an amazing fandom name, it will be interesting to see what other things they have in store for ALPHAZ.

