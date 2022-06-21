Watch: XG switches on boss mode with glamourous first MV teaser for MASCARA

R&B/HipHop girl group XG is returning with a bolder, more impactful comeback. On June 20, the group released the first look of the ultra-glamorous music video for MASCARA, and the teaser sits in perfect tandem with their fierce statement:

“I’ll never let another boy ruin my mascara."

The teaser builds on anticipation by teasing just one line from the song and also offers a glimpse of what’s to come - a lavish music video with jewels all around, a chandelier-style basketball hoop, a royal dinner table and a member wearing a crown. The visuals point towards a luxurious music video fitting the self-confidence theme the girls are veering towards.

Rookie girl group XG give a sneak peek of their bold statement in MASCARA music video teaser

The girl group that made an explosive debut with the highly-addictive Tippy Toes will be returning with a new single that will serve as a bold anthem for women. Titled MASCARA, the song aims to become an anthem for the next generation, inspiring them to rise higher and be more self-confident.

The music video teaser opens with a luxurious yet dizzying staircase. It then changes to montages of crystals, jewelry, spray paint, and museum interiors, among other things. It also showcases closeups of the members and their stunning makeup leveled up with accessories.

Towards the end of the clip, the members’ chorus line with their bold messaging can be heard. The climax increases the hype for the song and the lavish imagery raises more anticipation as it completely contrasts the filming locations in their debut music video, Tippy Toes.

With only nine days to go, the group will be releasing more jacket photos, music video teasers, and content as the release date nears.

Meanwhile, reactions to the MASCARA teaser have been positive. On YouTube, fans commented that they “can't wait” for the song to drop, and one was sure that they would be listening to the song on “replay all day” long.

Comments under the group's YouTube video (Image via Sportskeeda)

Others commented on the increased production value and mentioned their excitement towards the release, saying that “Tippy Toes was just the beginning!” and that the teaser has left them curious.

More about XG

XGALX, a joint label of YG Entertainment and Japanese company AVEX Group, debuted their first girl group XG on March 18, 2022. Their debut single, Tippy Toes, made quite the buzz on the internet with its catchy chorus and sharp choreography.

The girl group comprises seven members - Jurin, Chisa, Cocona, Hinata, Maya, Juria, and Harvey. The group has been popular since their pre-debut days when they released their cover performances on YouTube. Their uploads included dance, vocal and rap cover performances, raking in a generous amount of love and views from global fans.

The group garnered a lot of interest with Tippy Toes, and it now remains to be seen what kind of reception their upcoming single, MASCARA, earns when it releases on June 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far