'Tippy Toes' girl group XG releases stunning teasers for comeback MASCARA

Rookie girl group XG is all geared up for their next single release, MASCARA. The septet released visual teasers for all the members, starting with leader Jurin and then moving onto Cocona, Maya, Harvey, Juria, Hinata, and Chisa.

The group is set to present a revamped version of themselves in MASCARA. Unlike the powerful all-black image in Tippy Toes, the group has added vibrancy, glamor and sophistication to the upcoming concept.

The teasers continue to receive positive responses on their social media channels from K-pop fans across the globe. Each member’s visual teasers differ, showcasing the girls’ ability to carry different kinds of style effortlessly.

XG gears up for second single comeback with MASCARA release

Rookie septet XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Girls, took the K-pop industry by storm with their debut single Tippy Toes in March this year. Their powerful choreography, intense expressions and catchy music made quite the buzz in the industry. The music video of Tippy Toes currently sits at 17 million views.

Just three months later, the group announced their comeback with a second single titled MASCARA. The song aims to be an anthem celebrating the unique bond of friendships that have been strengthened with compassion and confidence.The visual teasers and concept photos of the members evoke similar emotions as they stand tall, determined and confident.

Take a look at the members’ teasers below.

With MASCARA, the septet will present their excellent vocal melodies and rap once again. The song will heavily emphasize confidence, and resonate with Gen Z’s emotions. The line, “don’t mess with my mascara,” is representative of the fearless spirit of the band and young people all over the world.

More about XG, the first group from XGALX

XGALX is a combined label of YG Entertainment and Japanese company AVEX Group. Under the label, the septet stands tall as the first group to debut. The girl group made quite the impression, deviating from the dominant colorful concepts to a fierce one for their debut single, Tippy Toes.

The septet’s stage presence and aura did not go unnoticed. Their unique choreography surpassed the expectations set by their debut promotions. The whispered chorus and the difficult yet extremely smooth synchronized choreography caught the attention of K-pop fans.

The group consists of Jurin, Cocona, Maya, Harvey, Juria, Hinata and Chisa. Prior to their debut, the members were already trending online with their performance covers. The group released dance, vocals, and rap covers, giving members ample time to showcase their talent to the world.

The septet attracted a lot of attention when they released their first tease titled Dance Performance #1, which was a dance cover of Everybody Mad by O.T. Genasis, in January. The fierce, energetic dance cover currently sits at 2.3 million views, and is responsible for broadening the group's fan base.

After captivating the world with the trance-like Tippy Toes, they have set fans' expectations high for their new single MASCARA. There is no doubt that they will fulfill the expectations. The group will return with their second single at midnight on June 29, 2022.

