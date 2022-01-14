"Our Anthem" fans react to ATEEZ's Wonderland as it becomes their first music video to hit 100 million views

ATEEZ has done it - the K-pop boy group surpassed 100 million views on their music video Wonderland. Their fans, ATINYs, took to social media to congratulate the idols. The boys have proved their talent time and again with great dance moves and singing abilities.

Formed by KQ Entertainment, the group consists of eight talented members, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.

Fans are overjoyed as ATEEZ's Wonderland music video reaches a new milestone

On January 13, 2022, the group's music video Wonderland, the title track from the group's first full-length album Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This made the group’s first-ever music video ever to reach this milestone.

Released on October 8, 2019, Wonderland became one of their most popular hits. The K-pop group announced their achievement on their official Twitter account. Their fans have been supportive throughout the group's journey.

ATEEZ(에이티즈) @ATEEZofficial ] ATEEZ(에이티즈) - 'WONDERLAND' Official MV 100,000,000 Views

ATINY의 뜨거운 사랑에 힘입어 'WONDERLAND' 뮤직비디오 1억뷰 달성!

ATEEZ에게 꾸준한 관심과 사랑 부탁드립니다

youtu.be/Z_BhMhZpAug

With the never-ending support from their fans, the K-pop boy group is on cloud nine as they tick this accomplishment off their bucket list. ATINYs took to social media expressing their happiness and congratulated the idols with the hashtag #WONDERLAND100M.

The group released an epic music video wearing military uniforms. The video also showcased a marching band and powerful choreography. It is an expedition that is full of desires, self-reflection and growth. In Wonderland, the group finally reached their intended destination.

ATEEZ's 2022 International Tour

The song that reminds fans of the group’s talent was the opening track for its three-day concert in Seoul. It kicked off the band’s 2022 international tour called The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.

On January 18, the group will travel to Chicago and begin the U.S. leg of the tour (Atlanta, Newark, Dallas, and Los Angeles). From there they will head to Europe (Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, and Madrid). The tour will bring the eight-piece act to fans in 12 cities across both continents.

