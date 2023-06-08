What are the new accusations against Andrew Tate ? Looking into latest r*pe allegations

Romania's anti-organized crime unit arrested Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate on December 29 last year in connection to the government's criminal investigation into them. The two brothers spent over three months in jail, accused of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

Two Romanian women were also arrested along with the Tate brothers, after which the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) revealed that it had identified six alleged victims in the human trafficking case.

While Andrew Tate has consistently denied these accusations, the reports from DIICOT tell a different story. Reports revealed that the alleged human trafficking victims suffered physical and mental torture while being sexually exploited.

The government agency reported that the alleged victims were persuaded with promises of love before they were trapped and allegedly manipulated to engage in pornographic acts for financial gain. Andrew Tate is also accused of raping a Moldovan female in March 2022.

In April, three British women reportedly came forward to sue the controversial influencer for sexually abusing them between 2013-2016. The women allege that the self-proclaimed 'Proud Misogynist' violently assaulted them while operating an online sex firm from Bedfordshire. Tate has denied any wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed in the UK.

In April, a Bucharest court overturned a decision to deny them bail and allowed the Tate brothers to leave prison. They have been placed under house arrest and are expected to serve their remaining mandatory detention period there.

Andrew Tate allegations: UK woman describes her suffering at the hands of 'Top G'

Andrew Tate is undoubtedly among the most famous personalities online today and gained notoriety for promoting an aggressive form of masculinity among young men. The controversial influencer regularly shows off his extravagant lifestyle, which helps package his message of embracing hyper-masculinity well.

Tate was recently accused of raping three British women while running an internet sex firm from 2013-2016. The three women plan to sue the influencer for causing personal injury and psychiatric harm after alleged violent sexual and physical assaults.

One of those women, going by the pseudonym Evie, recently revealed the extent of her suffering and detailed meeting Tate in a Luton bar in August 2014. Claiming that she was a student back then, Evie described Andrew Tate turning violent during an initially consensual encounter.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Evie stated:

"He put his hand on my throat and strangled me. He kept saying, "I own you, you belong to me." All throughout the night he was being fairly aggressive and saying horrible things... Hopefully, it can teach women what [consent] looks like and encourage more women to come forward with stories."

