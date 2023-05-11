Romania's anti-organized crime unit arrested Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan on December 29 last year in connection to the government's criminal investigation into them. The two brothers spent over three months as charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime syndicate were investigated.

However, the Tate brothers were allowed to leave jail and serve their sentence at home by a Bucharest court in March. While the reasons for this were previously speculative, recent court documents obtained by The Sun Online have revealed the real reason for their release.

#BREAKING : Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan released from detention and moved to house arrest in Romania

According to a report by The Sun, while Andrew Tate has vehemently denied all the allegations made against him, the Romanian authorities claimed he could influence crucial witnesses and alleged victims if he was released from prison. However, the court pushed back and stated that a house arrest would continue to ensure a "fair investigation" process.

The court also declared the Tate brothers were not an active criminal risk citing their education, lack of priors, and social integration into Romanian society. The documents further stated:

"We also consider that the length of the period spent in jail has been a fair warning for the defendants and made their understand their judicial situation as well as the consequences of this situation for their future and for the future of their families."

The court also recently extended Andrew Tate's house arrest period till May 29.

Andrew Tate release: Was 'Top G' allowed to leave his house recently?

After spending over a month under house arrest, Andrew Tate was recently spotted out in the open. The controversial influencer's house arrest status was temporarily lifted as he visited the dentist for two hours.

A recently released video of 'Top G' shows the former kickboxer leaving the dentist's office and speaking to a reporter in a non-English language. A Twitter fan account called 'Tate News' posted the video captioned:

"Andrew Tate reportedly requested the court's approval to leave his house for 2 hours to go to the dentist."

Andrew Tate reportedly requested the court's approval to leave his house for 2 hours to go to the dentist.

Tate is easily one of the most recognizable personalities online today and is widely known for promoting a particularly aggressive form of masculinity among young men. The self-proclaimed trillionaire regularly updates his social media with posts showing off his extravagant lifestyle that helped package his message of embracing hyper-masculinity quite well.

A former kickboxer, 'Top G' made most of his wealth through various business ventures, including an online 'educational' program called Hustler's University and a casino franchise.

