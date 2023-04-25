Andrew Tate is undeniably one of the most popular personalities on the internet today, and he recently revealed how much money he makes monthly. The polarizing influencer also claimed that his love for "brotherhood" is what keeps him going despite having enough to retire comfortably.
Known for his extravagant lifestyle, 'Top G's social media posts often showcase his mansions, cars, and expensive cigars. While he isn't secretive about his business ventures, many fans have wondered how much income he brings to sustain his lifestyle.
In a recent tweet, Andrew Tate opened up about the source of his inspiration and claimed that despite making over $10 million on a monthly basis, he prefers chasing goals with his comrades. He wrote:
"The reason I work so hard when I make over 10 million dollars a month is because I simply love brotherhood and teamwork. I don’t need money. There's nothing I'd rather do than work towards a goal with like-minded brothers. ONLY UP."
While there is no way to accurately verify Tate's claims of making more than $10 million every month, his portfolio of businesses and enterprises ensures a steady stream of high income. However, these operations may be in limbo after Romanian authorities arrested him for being involved in nefarious crimes such as human trafficking and sexual assault.
Andrew Tate income: Which business ventures does 'Top G' source his income from?
Before being arrested by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit, Andrew Tate and his brother often flaunted a flashy lifestyle that helped package his message of embracing hype-masculinity quite well. The former kickboxer never kept his business ventures a secret and made money through five main enterprises.
According to sssamiti.org, Tate's main source of income is Hustler University, which claims to teach young people "how to become rich." A paid program that is accessible on Discord, 'Top G' charges his students $49.99 monthly to teach them skills in e-commerce, marketing, freelancing, and finance.
Andrew Tate also operates 'The War Room', an ostensible secret society of men who pursue freedom from "socially induced incarceration." A payment of $5,800 allows them to go through a mysterious “Test,” which involves sparring with an MMA fighter.
Tate also runs casinos and invested in the business by opening a casino franchise after being convinced of its feasibility by a casino owner. Tate went on to set up casinos under a sponsor's brand name in Romania.
His most controversial venture is the webcam/OnlyFans business, which also got him arrested on human trafficking and rape charges. Tate once claimed he employed 75 women to run his webcam business, making around $600,000 per month.