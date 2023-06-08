'Make France great again' - Brothers Tristan and Andrew Tate react to gruesome knife attack on children in the French Alps

The Tate brothers - consisting of Tristan and Andrew Tate, have lashed out at the news of a gruesome knife attack that recently took place in France.

A Twitter user named Benny Johnson uploaded a now-deleted gruesome video of a man attacking four children with a knife in the French Alps. In the caption of the post, Johnson claimed the assailant to be a Syrian terrorist.

Speaking about the inaction by men present at the crime scene, Johnson defended masculinity saying that rather than toxic, it was a necessity for survival.

"GRAPHIC VIDEO — 4 children stabbed on a playground France. The assailant is a Syrian “asylum seeker” aka terrorist.IMPORTANT: There are *multiple* grown French men in this video. What do they do as defenseless women & children scream in terror while being stabbed?... France: What have you done to your men? Women: This is why masculinity is not “toxic” — a brave, moral man is the difference between life and death. Always has been. Always will be. Defend manliness."

Andrew Tate took notice of the tweet and issued a response. The 36-year-old claimed that if he were present at the scene of the incident, he would have put his life on the line to prevent the crime and also believes that he would have eliminated the threat.

"I would die before I could let this happen in my presence. But I promise you... I promise you. I would kill that man and I would survive."

Tristan Tate, in an attmept to criticize the French authorities, uploaded a painting of a beheading with the caption:

"Make France Great again."

What did Andrew Tate say about cryptocurrency?

Regularly in the news for his controversial statements, former kickboxer Andrew Tate recently shared his thoughts on cryptocurrency. Tate uploaded a video to his Twitter account where he delivered an expletive-laden rant against cryptocurrency.

Tate stated that as his fans took notice of every word uttered by him, he needed to clarify that he did not endorse any kind of cryptocurrency. The 36-year-old labelled people involved in cryptocurrency as 'scammers' and said that he did not intend to defraud his fans.

Check out Andrew Tate's comments on crytpocurrency below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I DO NOT ENDORSE SHITCOINS.



I’m not a scammer like every other “influencer”



I don’t need to rob my fans.



I DO NOT ENDORSE SHITCOINS.

I'm not a scammer like every other "influencer"

I don't need to rob my fans.

I DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH ANY CRYPTO.

