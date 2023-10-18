Andrew Tate takes provocative stand against Pride Flags and the erosion of traditional American values

Social media influencer Andrew Tate is known for his bold, often controversial takes on various moral issues.

Tate has often criticized the United States of America and its decaying Western values. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he responded to political commentator Steven Crowder's comments on the mutually exclusive nature of believing in American values and the Islamic scripture, the Quran.

Tate responded to Crowder's post by citing the pride flag as the only moral issue that is defended staunchly by the American government. He also made reference to gang signs and stated that the Quran denounces the aforementioned.

He wrote:

"The pride flag are the only American values left that the government protects. It is the only thing you can not insult. That’s all that’s left of American values. Gang signs and pride flags. So you are correct. The Quran prohibits worship of that trash."

Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest in Romania and is awaiting further legal proceedings on charges of human trafficking, rape and organized crime.

Andrew Tate claims that he has been threatened over his 'tweets on Palestine'

Andrew Tate has been staunch in criticizing Israel in their bombardment of Gaza and its 2.2 million civilian population.

The violence in the region has escalated and resulted in an unprecedented death toll with all humanitarian aid denied to the population of Gaza courtesy of a blockade imposed by Israel, as highlighted by Tate's reposts on the matter.

Tate has constantly debated conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro over the issue and claims to have drawn the ire of the all-powerful entity, 'The Matrix'. Tate mentioned that he was informed that he would be targeted for his support of Palestine.

"I am being told by various sources I am making The Matrix extremely angry with my recent tweets on Palestine - I've been told that I will pay the price in the endless law-fare battles I'm fighting in many different countries. The matrix has attacked me everywhere, I'm defending my freedom/fortune across continents. “Allah does not charge a soul except [with that within] its capacity.” (Quran, 2:286) Take all my money. Then take me to jail. Anything is better than living as a coward."

