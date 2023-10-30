"Get off my d*ck!": N3on slams Andrew Tate's comments about streaming and partying with women, calls him a human trafficker

IRL Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has called out Andrew Tate for criticizing one of his recent streams where the former could be seen dancing with a bunch of women at a rave. The streamer has already created some controversy after confronting Adin Ross' former girlfriend on camera, and Tate's posts on X in response to him streaming with women seem to have struck a nerve.

N3on went off at Andrew Tate, who was recently charged with human trafficking in Romania, and while streaming on Kick, called him out, saying:

"By the way, Andrew Tate, get off my d*ck Andrew Tate! You're literally a human trafficking r**ist and you're on my d*ck."

"It's your fault": N3on blames Andrew Tate for him being "stuck" in LA, says Tate was supposed to save him

Expand Tweet

As a friend of Adin Ross' friend, N3on has established contact with the highly controversial online figure Andrew Tate. Adin, who has met and collaborated with Tate on a number of occasions, even urged his friend to go to the former kickboxing champion for help.

This is not the first time that Andrew and Rangesh have been at loggerheads either, with them clashing about bringing OF girls on stream before. After clips of women dancing at a party with the Kick streamer went viral on social media, Tate attacked American culture and ranted about "wives."

The post that triggered the streamer (Image via Cobratate/X)

As for N3on's most recent outburst, after calling out Tate, the streamer went on to accuse the American-British personality of abandoning him.

"Tate, you were supposed to save me, bro. I literally begged on my knees and asked for you to save me, bro."

The content creator went further, saying Tate is the only reason he has been stuck in LA:

"Now look, I am around a bunch of wh**es. I am stuck, bro and it's because of you, you motherf***er! You f*cked me, bro. I am stuck in LA with this demonic ass sh*t. I already sold my soul. It's already done and it's your f*cking fault bro."

Here are some general reactions from viewers on X, formerly Twitter, where the clip has gone viral.

Viewers not impressed with the streamer (Image via X)

N3on's friendship with Adin Ross has also taken a hit due to his recent actions on stream, with the latter publicly denouncing him.