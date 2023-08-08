“Go out there and do it” - Adin Ross urges N3on to seek help from Andrew Tate after the latter got assaulted in viral video

Kick streamer Adin Ross took to his livestream to give his take on fellow streamer and friend Rangesh "N3on" receiving an invitation from the controversial online personality Andrew Tate to undergo training. This invitation came after N3on was filmed on camera being attacked by a group of individuals wearing masks.

N3on expressed his gratitude to Tate on his social media platforms, acknowledging Tate's generous invitation to Romania and confirming his acceptance of the offer. Reacting to the clip, Adin said:

“Go out there and do it”

Adin Ross encourages friend N3on to fly to Andrew Tate, says he himself consumed "liquid heroin"

The recent viral video depicting N3on being confronted by three masked individuals garnered rapid attention across the internet. Notably, the video was posted on his own Twitter account, further amplifying its widespread circulation. For those who are out of the loop, here is the clip:

Naturally, this incident captured the interest of Andrew Tate, who promptly addressed it through a video of his own. He took the opportunity to extend an invitation to the streamer, expressing his openness to welcome N3on to Romania and provide him with self-defense instructions:

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/rfQ5IB56gD Andrew Tate reacts to N3on getting jumped and invites him to Romania to train. #DramaAlert

N3on has since conveyed his appreciation to Tate and conveyed his willingness to consider the prospect of traveling to Romania. Adin Ross, who is also acquainted with Andrew Tate, responded by stating:

"I'm happy for N3on. That's amazing. I've been seeing a lot of comments saying 'Do what Adin Ross could've done and failed,' I agree."

Adin then suggested that he has relapsed into taking lean, an addiction that he was battling earlier this year. He confessed:

"I wanna let you guys know that I'm doing amazing in the gym. I picked up a bottle of liquid heroin (lean) and I drank it cause I was going through something personal."

He encouraged N3on to avoid making the mistakes that he himself did, highlighting the severity of the addiction. He added:

"I hope N3on actually takes him (Andrew Tate) up with this offer and changes his life around because he shouldn't be able to walk around and get harassed and all these things happen to him."

What did fans say?

Adin Ross's latest reaction to the N3on drama was quickly shared to one of his YouTube channels, which garnered a handful of comments:

Fans share their encouraging words to N3on (Image via Adin Ross Clips/YouTube)

Whether N3on ultimately goes to Romania to meet Tate remains unclear. Notably, the latter is now free from house arrest, which had been in effect since March, so he will now be able to engage in a range of outdoor activities.