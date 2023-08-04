Breaking: Andrew Tate released from house arrest, still not fully free as judge rules case against him 'weak'

Andrew Tate has revealed that after almost seven months of house arrest, he and his brother Tristan are no longer required to stay at home.

The controversial internet personality was arrested alongside his brother in a police raid back in December 2022. The pair were accused of crimes such as rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

Despite both Andrew and Tristan Tate denying all charges due to a lack of evidence, the pair spent the next three months inside a Romanian jail cell. They were then eventually released and have since been confined to their homes in Romania.

'Top G' has fiercely maintained his innocence throughout the allegations and today announced that a judge has ruled the case "weak and circumstantial". The former kickboxing champ also claimed he has lost over $15 million worth of assets during the investigations.

Andrew Tate tweeted:

"After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah."

Despite the positive news for Andrew Tate and his fans, the 36-year-old is far from clear. As it stands, Tate currently faces a civil claim for damages from four British women, some of which have alleged physical and sexual assault by the internet personality.