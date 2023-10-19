"He's changing who he is": Adin Ross says he doesn't want to associate with N3on due to his recent behavior

Adin Ross is going viral after publicly calling out fellow Kick star Rangesh "N3on" in a recent livestream. The two have collaborated extensively in the past and are known to be on very friendly terms. However, it looks like there has been a rift between the two, as Ross made it clear that he would not be associating with N3on, who, according to him, has changed.

Ross was apparently referring to how the YouTuber's content and on-stream personality had changed recently. He told his fans that only long-time viewers of the streamer would understand what he was talking about:

"What makes me mad is that he is changing who he is. And I love N3on, this kid is someone I call a close friend of mine, and he is changing who he is, right? And if you've watched his streams for months, all you new people don't understand it, you understand."

"I want nothing to do with N3on": Adin Ross explains why he is keeping away from fellow Kick streamer

Expand Tweet

The two streamers have been nothing but friendly over the last few months, and Adin Ross even got N3on to stream on Kick. While lambasting the content creator's recent behavior, Ross also said he had helped him get a better deal and that his criticism was not coming out of a place of jealousy.

He explained:

"All I want to do is see this kid win, I am not jealous at all in any way. I recently got his deal upped. This motherf*cker is making the most money he has ever made in his life. I want nothing from the kid, okay?"

Ross also brought up that many wanted him to take a percentage of the streamer's revenue because of how much he had helped set his career up:

"I chose not to take a percentage of his revenue. People advised me to take a percentage from N30n. I don't want anything from him. I want to see him do what he's doing."

Adin Ross added that he had already privately reached out to the Kick star:

"And I am always saying this publicly, 'cus I texted him this paragraph today and I told him. And I am going to tell him again. I want nothing to do with N3on as of right now until he's grounded and finds himself back to what he was before. And it's nothing about me being jealous, bro. I'm somebody who cares about him, bro."

Ross revealed that he was concerned about the content creator because of the type of people he was surrounding himself with. However, he refused to be associated with him when it comes to streaming:

"I want him to actually... There are so many actually snake people around him. He's doing things that, if you know N3on, he doesn't do, you know? You guys can call me an L friend, but I am always there for him, but I don't want nothing to do with him when it comes to this on-stream sh*t."

Social media reactions

Fans of both streamers had a number of takes on the matter, with many voicing their opinion on X, formerly Twitter. Here are a couple of reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is unclear exactly what "snake people" Adin Ross was referring to when he criticized N3on's recent behavior.