"It's not ego, it's facts" - Adin Ross says he and Kai Cenat are richer than "95% of rappers," calls them "cringe and corny"

During a livestream on October 17, 2023, Adin Ross reacted to a viral video featuring Lil Yachty. According to the American rapper and singer-songwriter, popular streamers such as the Kick ambassador and Twitch star Kai Cenat have more money than "90% of rappers." Lil Yachty was heard saying:

"The young ones, they going crazy! Kai, for sure, (has) got more money than, I think, 90% of rappers. 90% of the rappers, I think got... (Lil Yachty's associate mentions Adin Ross) Adin too! For sure! Happy belated birthday, Adin."

Adin Ross agreed with Lil Yachty's assertions. However, he upped the figures, saying he and Kai Cenat have more money than "95% of rappers." Admitting he is not the "richest streamer of all time," the Florida native asserted that he was not being egotistic and was simply laying down "facts."

He said:

"It's not no ego, it's facts, bro!

Ross went on to comment on rappers who have embodied a "cool image," calling them "cringe and corny":

"A lot of rappers and a lot of people that want to f**k with people because... a lot of rappers love this 'cool image,' bro. It's so cringe and corny to me! And, I'm not saying you have to be friends with me or Kai to not fit that 'image.' But there are a lot of rappers that just try so hard to be cool and not who they are, just to look cool on the internet."

Adin Ross talks about being richer than "95% of rappers"

Adin Ross was browsing his official Discord server when he came across a clip in which Lil Yachty stated that he and Kai Cenat have more money than 90% of rappers.

The streamer paused the video mid-way, claiming that he wanted to be "factual" and said:

"Listen, I'm just going to speak facts. It is true, bro! I'm going to be factual. You all ready for this take? I got more money and Kai has more money than 95% of rappers. Facts! Stop simping on me and Kai. Straight up, bro! Straight the f**k up!"

The 23-year-old responded to those who believe he is the "richest streamer of all time" because of his Kick deal, saying:

"You know what's crazy? I'm not even the richest streamer of all time. That's the craziest part! I'm not. People think I am because I got the biggest deal of all time. I'm not."

The conversation continued with Adin Ross claiming he was not being egotistical and referring to rappers with a "cool image" as "cringe and corny."

Timestamp: 00:16:45

Fans react to the streamer's take

Several netizens shared their thoughts on the content creator's take. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

Netizens on X commenting on the streamer's clip (Image via AdinReports/X)

Adin Ross is one of the most popular Kick streamers, having joined the platform after being banned from Twitch indefinitely. At the time of writing, he had 755k followers on his channel.