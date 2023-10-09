"That was so scary, on god" - Adin Ross panics after watching Kick streamer Sweatergxd's live broadcast of shooting

Adin Ross was taken aback after watching Kick streamer Adrian "Sweatergxd's" recent IRL broadcast. The Florida native was busy gambling on his channel when some viewers asked him to review a clip from the latter's ongoing livestream. In the video, Sweatergxd broadcasted from a location where police cars were swarming.

The Kick streamer then realized that a shooting had occurred and noticed a person lying on the ground. The situation left Adin Ross astounded. Sweatergxd went on to show more details from the scene, causing the 22-year-old to panic.

After witnessing the streamer's shenanigans, Adin Ross exclaimed:

"Yo, Sweater, no! Sweater! No, no! No, bro! No! Sweater, no, bro! No, oh, my god! Bro..."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality alerted his channel moderator, Citrus, to contact Sweatergxd and tell him not to broadcast from the location of the shooting:

"Citrus, call his phone and tell him - just don't record that, bro. He didn't know. He didn't know. He didn't know. Just don't show him and you're good. Get out of there! He knows now. He knows."

Sharing his thoughts on the incident, Adin Ross added:

"Bro, I promise you, he didn't do that, just to like, do that. That was so scary, on god. What the f**k did I just see?"

Trigger warning: Kick livestream mentioned in this article contains sensitive content. Viewer discretion is advised.

"I don't know, chat, but we've got to just chill" - Adin Ross left speechless after watching Kick streamer Sweatergxd's livestream

Adin Ross returned to gambling on Stake after watching Sweatergxd's ongoing broadcast. He was rendered speechless by the incident and remarked:

"I don't know, chat, but we've got to just chill."

He also expressed concern about the person that Sweatergxd showcased on his livestream. He said:

"Is that guy okay? Like, come on! F**k! I don't know what to do. You just keep getting me to do this, bro."

Readers can access the streamer's video on demand (VOD) by clicking here. (Timestamp: 04:30:05)

Who is Sweatergxd? Brief overview of the Kick streamer

Sweatergxd is a popular IRL streamer on Kick, currently having 12,523 followers on his channel. He describes himself as a "bar-hopping ghost hunter" and averages thousands of viewers per stream. He made headlines on July 31, 2023, after allegedly taunting police officers and eventually getting arrested.

He also shared a photo of his mugshot on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption:

The Kick streamer tweeted his mugshot on July 31, 2023 (Image via SweaterGxd/X)

SweaterGxd's Kick channel was still accessible at the time of writing and had not been suspended from the platform in the aftermath of the incident.