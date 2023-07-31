Who is sweatergxd? Kick content creator gets arrested after taunting police on the livestream

Adrian "sweatergxd," an IRL streamer for Kick, faced a heap load of legal issues when he was arrested during a live stream. The incident occurred in Miami, where the streamer engaged in a heated argument and refused to leave the sidewalk after being denied entry to a club. Furthermore, he began taunting the police and showed disrespectful behavior.

The situation escalated when the streamer crossed a tipping point by apparently leaning on the cop car. Despite receiving several warnings, the police finally decided to take action and apprehend him. The video of the entire drama was clipped and shared across Twitter (now X) by users:

"Hey big guy, you can't be leaning on the car" - Police apprehends sweatergxd after rude behavior

Kick has been no stranger to controversial streamers, and the latest addition to the list facing legal trouble is sweatergxd, who boasts around 7.9K followers on the platform. This Sunday, he made headlines when he visited a club in Miami, but his past behaviors caught up with him as he was stopped by security at the venue.

After being asked to leave the property by the club's security, sweatergxd refused to comply, leading to the involvement of the police. During their arrival, he continued to jeer at them while recording one of the police officers and stating:

"There's no way I'm taller than him. Hell, no."

Eventually, he began pressing the police officers to reveal their badge numbers, and astonishingly, he even followed them to the parking lot. He kept saying:

"I'm following till they leave bro. It's public property, right?"

He added:

"I'm not f**king leaving till I get the badge number, bro. You tripping?"

After spending several minutes in the parking lot, continuously mocking the police (even using a homophobic slur), he was observed leaning against one of the police cars, prompting the officers to issue warnings to him:

"Hey big guy, you can't be leaning on the car. Get off the car. Get off the police car. You're in the middle of the street. Get on the side walk."

Despite receiving several warnings, the Kick streamer remained adamant and refused to move, leading to another police officer deciding to arrest him. Eventually, the police seized his streaming device and turned off the live stream.

As of July 31, it appears that sweatergxd was released after the incident, as he has been back to livestreaming on his account. Earlier today, the streamer even posted his mug shot on his socials:

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by popular Twitter accounts, which garnered a multitude of comments from fellow netizens. Here are some of the top ones:

It's concerning to see that this is not the first instance of a Kick streamer facing legal trouble due to their behavior during livestreams. Recently, in July, Paul "Ice Poseidon" and a couple of his friends were arrested by Thailand police for causing a disturbance in a hotel after engaging in strip dancing.