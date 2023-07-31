"Mount is 005 now" "Terrible, should've slept" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund

Fans online have reacted to Manchester United's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on July 31.

This was the Red Devils' third straight loss in pre-season, having earlier lost to Wrexham and Real Madrid. Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for United against Borussia Dortmund in the 24th minute on Monday.

Donyell Malen then scored two goals in two minutes just before half-time to give the German club the lead. Antony equalized in the 52nd minute before Youssoufa Moukoko secured the win for Dortmund.

Manchester United had 63% possession in the game and matches Dortmund's shot count (13) but the German side had more shots on target (13-7).

Fans reacted to the Red Devils' loss against Dortmund on Twitter. One fan pointed out that new signing Mason Mount is yet to provide a goal contribution for United in five pre-season games:

"So Mount is 005 right now? Or will he score before it's 007?"

Another fan blasted United's performance:

"Terrible, should’ve slept"

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter as Manchester United lose 3-2 against Borussia Dortmund:

Good-Vibes-Arsenal @ArsenalSensible @ManUtd So Mount is 005 right now? Or will he score before it's 007?

Variety🇨🇲 @Sarcasm501 @ManUtd I think will just switch to Manchester City. I don't want stress this season.

Hon. Rilwan @rilwan_ola01 @ManUtd Pathetic but we move to the next .

Lawrence Kitema @lawrencekitema @ManUtd I hope it's because is a friendly match. 🥹 EPL is beginning very soon. Am worried.

Guzman El @lfo_nse @ManUtd Rashford has ghosted all this tour but glad he has improved his walking style.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 @UtdEra_ @ManUtd Embarrassing. Back to back losses. I’m not happy

reliable @AdeulureAdemola @ManUtd Onana will concede lot of goals, we will soon appreciate degea

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford addresses his past links with PSG

Marcus Rashford did not have a good 2021-22 season, scoring just five goals and providing two assists in 32 games across competitions. He was, hence, linked with an exit from Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain interested.

The Englishman recently opened up on those rumors, revealing that he did consider a move before manager Erik ten Hag came in. In an interview with ESPN, Rashford said:

"Before the manager came maybe a little bit, but it's football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out."

Rashford also hailed Ten Hag's impact on him and the club, saying:

"He always wants you to improve, whether it's physically or mentally. For us as players it's important he works on both sides with us and if he sees an obvious place to make improvement then he doesn't shy away from telling it."

He added:

"It's important for development and you never really stop developing throughout your career."

Rashford had an exceptional 2022-23 campaign. He scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions, helping Manchester United win the Carabao Cup.