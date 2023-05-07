5 most-watched Kick streamers of 2023 so far

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" announced the arrival of a new streaming platform, Kick, on December 6, 2022. With a simple tweet, it started making waves with a legitimate possibility of threatening Twitch's nearly decade-long run as the premier streaming platform for content creators of all types. Amazon's coveted service heralded a new era of entertainment and transformed the way audiences interact with content, streamers, and each other on the internet.

However, the unprecedented growth of the streaming industry over the past five years and Twitch's internal issues allowed other platforms to challenge its dominance.

Let's take a look at five streamers who regularly garner a lot of viewers.

5 most-watched streamers on Kick: Adin Ross, Destiny, and more

1) Adin Ross

Adin Ross experienced a remarkable ascent to the upper echelons of the Twitch community in 2021, thanks to his charming personality, entertaining skills, and unapologetic authenticity.

He quickly gained a huge following on Amazon's streaming platform. Within two years, he rose to become the 16th most-followed streamer on Twitch, cementing his position as the next big superstar.

However, following his eighth ban (ultimately a perma-ban) from the purple platform, Adin opted to stream exclusively on Kick. As per KickStats, he has been the most-watched streamer on the platform, with an average of 62,017 viewers and a peak of 132,063 viewers over the last 30 days. Adin currently has 233,481 followers on the platform, the highest in Kick's nascent history.

2) Trainwreckstv

Tyler "Trainwreckstv," the mastermind behind the Kick revolution, is the second most-watched streamer in terms of average viewers on Stake's new platform.

Despite being a non-exclusive creator, he has been vocal about criticizing Twitch for its unfair policies and its preferential treatment towards specific streamers. Tyler's breaking point came after Twitch decided to ban chance-based gambling games.

Trainwreckstv is the second most-watched streamer with a count of 13,126 viewers on average and a peak of 28,395 viewers over the last 30 days. The Iranian-American has amassed over 130,602 followers on the platform alongside the 2.1 million followers on Twitch. Despite these impressive figures, the 32-year-old is ranked 3rd as per KickStats rankings.

3) Roshtein

Known for his high-stakes gambling and charismatic personality, Ismael "Roshtein" is a Swedish online casino and gambling streamer who has made a name for himself as the "longest-running active slots streamer."

Roshtein is another non-exclusive streamer who has amassed an impressive followership on both Twitch and Kick. He is currently ranked second overall by KickStats and has averaged a viewership count of 12,482 viewers alongside a peak of 31,793 viewers over the past 30 days. Roshtein currently has 86,438 followers on the platform to go with the 1.1 million followers on Twitch.

4) ac7ionman

Aaron Travis, better known online as Ac7ionMan, is an American streamer and YouTuber who is known for Fortnite and gambling streams. The 33-year-old appears to be streaming exclusively on Kick, with his last Twitch stream airing four months ago. After overcoming substance abuse and multiple felony charges, Aaron has leveraged video games to turn his life around.

Over the past 30 days, Aaron has averaged a total of 6,583 viewers and a peak of 18,721 viewers with a total count of 30,092 followers, ranking him fourth overall as per KickStats.

5) Destiny

Polarizing political YouTuber and streamer Steven "Destiny" announced on March 18, 2023, that he had entered into a streaming agreement with Kick. It has placed the controversial figure on a "three-month probationary period," which requires him to "host eight exclusive broadcasts per month on the platform."

Over the past 30 days, Steven has averaged a total of 9,069 viewers and a peak of 17,684 viewers with a total count of 26,053 followers, ranking him fifth overall as per KickStats.

With a promise to tackle Twitch's issues regarding monetization, revenue split, and privacy concerns, Kick has promised better monetization opportunities, more privacy options, and an emphasis on building a tight-knit community.

While many content creators have opted to not stream exclusively on the Stake.com-backed platform, a number of prominent streamers who have been on the receiving end of perma-bans have opted to go for the fresher pasture that promises less ambiguous ToS and community guidelines.

