3 most popular streamers on Kick

Livestreaming has become a ubiquitous part of many digital lives, forever transforming how audiences interact with content, streamers, and each other on the internet. At the forefront of the evolution of this movement was Twitch, Amazon's livestreaming platform.

After being the most dominant platform in the market for nearly a decade, the eventual growth of the streaming industry, coupled with Twitch's internal problems like monetization, revenue split, and privacy concerns, allowed other platforms to challenge their dominance in the market.

After being critical of Twitch in recent years over their issues and how they handle their problems and topics like gambling and hot tub streaming, popular Twitch juggernaut Tyler "Trainwreckstv" announced he was joining Kick, a new platform, on December 6, 2022.

With the promise of better monetization opportunities for streamers, more privacy options, and an emphasis on building a tight-knit community, many content creators decided to join Kick.

Most popular streamers on Kick

1) Trainwreckstv

The most popular streamer on Kick is the man behind Kick revolution, Twitch sensation Tyler "Trainwreckstv." Tyler announced via Twitlonger on December 6, 2022, that he would partner as a non-exclusive streamer and non-owner advisor for a new streaming platform, Kick.

Before the announcement, Twitch was heavily scrutinized by Tyler and the community for its unfair policies, 50-50 revenue split, and preferential treatment for certain streamers. However, the final straw for Tyler was Twitch's decision to ban chance-based gambling games outright, something Tyler has become synonymous with the Iranian-American internet sensation in the recent past.

As a non-exclusive streamer, Tyler has streamed to 2.1 million followers on Twitch and over 69,782 followers on Kick.

2) Adin Ross

The most recent addition to Kick's growing roster is popular American YouTuber Adin Ross. He has been on the receiving end of multiple Twitch bans for using "hateful slurs or symbols," streaming the Super Bowl LVII, and being a vocal supporter of gambling on stream.

Ross announced his imminent departure from Twitch to over 3.91 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and many rumored he was officially joining Kick. After a week of deliberations between both parties, Kick seems to have agreed to Ross' demands for a bigger paycheck as he went live for the first time on Kick in February 2023.

The streamer has amassed over 77,319 followers in what seems to be under a week, making him the most followed person on the platform as of February 2023. Ross also enjoyed a peak concurrent viewership of over 81,000 viewers on his most recent live stream on Kick.

3) Buddha

After grinding over the years on Twitch, Lucas "Buddha" gradually established himself as one of the leading GTA V content creators in the GTA RP scene. After attaining some of the highest views and subscribers on Twitch for his entertaining gameplay, Lucas was picked up by TSM as a sponsored content creator.

Popularized by his in-game character, Lang Buddha, Lucas amassed over 821K followers on Twitch and earned the status of a partnered content creator. After suffering a brain bleed in November 2022, Buddha took time off from streaming.

After a handful of streams after coming back from his surgery, Buddha decided to switch over to Kick without acknowledging the switch. However, TSM is sponsored by Twitch, so the implications of this move are unknown to Lucas. Buddha had his YouTube channel deleted for violating Google's ToS and conditions but remains active on Twitch for the time being.

Kick offers a proposed 95-5 revenue split, a promise of no arbitrary or ambiguous bans, a 100% revenue share for any Kicks or donations, and support for gambling streams.

Apart from these, Kick also offers a partner program that offers better streaming hours, a flat rate based on Kick's advertising CPMs, higher average viewers, and a broader demographics and engagement.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes