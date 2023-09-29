"You really have cam girls" - N3on hits back at Andrew Tate's criticism of his collaboration with OF models

Controversial Kick star Ragnesh "N3on" or "Neon" has responded to Andrew Tate's recent call-out. For context, on September 28, 2023, Tate lambasted N3on and Rumble content creator Nico "Sneako" for collaborating with OF (OnlyF**s) models. The American-British personality referred to the streamers as "losers" and remarked:

"OnlyF**s girls need attention to sell their OnlyF**s. And, losers need attention to sell their stream. And, none of them have any talent! None of them are insightful! None of them have any wisdom or life experience. None of them have anything to teach you. Birds of a feather flocked together."

During a livestream on September 29, 2023, N3on hit back at Tate by bringing up his involvement with the cam girl industry. He did not hold back his sentiments and said:

"I see Andrew Tate talking s**t about me. Hey, Tate, we're just trying to help... listen, chat, Tate - you were just talking to nice to me, bro. You were being such a good guy. Now, you're going to be a b**ch? You're saying I was promoting OF girls. He's right, bro. He's right! It was a very f**ked up situation. But, Tate, you really have cam girls, bro! You want to f***king go there?"

Calling the former professional kickboxer a "weird" person, N3on added:

"You f**king refugee. You piece of s**t! I don't care, bro. You're weird. You're weird as f**k! Tate, s**k my d**k! I can't say I would, but, s**k my d**k, Tate. F**k you, bro! Weird a*s f**king kid. Tate's right..."

"I love the drama" - Netizens react to N3on's response to Andrew Tate's call-out

X user @FearedBuck's tweet featuring N3on's response to Andrew Tate's call-out has attracted quite a lot of traction on the social media platform. Some netizens said the Kick streamer made a "good point":

Netizens chiming in on the streamer drama 1/4 (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

One community member wondered if Andrew Tate would respond to what N3on said:

Netizens chiming in on the streamer drama 2/4 (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

X user @itscoltongroves' comment was liked by numerous netizens. They wrote:

"Calling Tate a weird a*s kid is crazy, haha. I love the drama"

Netizens chiming in on the streamer drama 3/4 (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Some of the more relevant reactions were along these lines:

Netizens chiming in on the streamer drama 4/4 (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

This is not the first time N3on and Andrew Tate's interaction has gone viral. On August 4, 2023, Tate offered to help the streamer by inviting him to Romania for physical training after he was allegedly assaulted and bullied by a couple of people.