"Someone like him is going to be genuinely traumatically affected" - Andrew Tate offers to help N3on after assault

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has spoken out about Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on's" recent situation. For those unaware, on August 2, 2023, a video in which the latter was seen being harassed and assaulted by three individuals went viral. The masked men bullied N3on by taking away his shoes, spectacles, and ripping his shirt.

In response, Andrew Tate said that he was "not surprised" by what happened to N3on. Despite his belief that the content creator "probably deserved" to be assaulted and harassed, the former professional kickboxer expressed sympathy for him.

Before offering to fly N3on to Romania for physical training, Tate said:

"Does he deserve it? Probably. But, it still made me a bit sad to see because I don't like bullying. I don't like bullying at all and I know that someone like him is going to be genuinely traumatically affected by it. And, he's going to be bullied for it. Not just because of what happened, but they'll never going to let him forget it ever! I feel bad."

Andrew Tate explains how he would make N3on "feel better" after getting assaulted and harassed in viral video

After claiming he felt bad about N3on getting assaulted and harassed in the viral video, Andrew Tate invited the Kick streamer to Romania for physical training. He said:

"I'm actually extending an olive branch to N3on. If you want to talk about it, if you want to fly here, if you want to learn to train, and if you want me to tell you how to deal with this. If you want me to tell you the best way to bounce back from this and become the best version of yourself - Top G..."

The 36-year-old recalled instances when N3on mocked him, saying that he would still help the latter "feel better" about the recent situation:

"The man who you called names. The man who you called a b**ch and told me you'd f**k me up and all this garbage, I will actually help you feel better about the situation because I know that you're probably very afraid right now."

Andrew Tate went on to say that "everybody" isn't like him or his brother, Tristan Tate. He added that most people "can't handle" small life problems:

"I know that also everyone's mocking you on the internet and you probably don't feel very good about yourself. And, the last thing you need to be doing is something stupid. And, most men, especially men with weak bodies are a lot weaker mentally than you believe. Not everybody's like me or Tristan. Not everybody can go to a dungeon, solitary and sit there. Most people can't handle the small problems in life."

Fans react to Andrew Tate's proposal for N3on

Andrew Tate's proposal for N3on has attracted numerous reactions on Twitter. Here's what netizens commented:

On August 4, 2023, N3on addressed the community via a Twitter video. He announced that he is taking a break from the internet and that he will be a "new man" the next time fans see him.