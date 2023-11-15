"He was never his friend, just a business move" - Fans react as Adin Ross unfollows N3on following their beef

Kick star Adin Ross has unfollowed fellow and former friend streamer Rangesh "N3on" on X after the pair fell out, seemingly over N3on's new girlfriend, Samantha.

She is known to not be well-liked by Rangesh's friends Adin and Harrison "HSTikkyTokky", as they consider her to be using Rangesh for fame and fortune rather than actually fancying him.

As this move from Adin further deepened his and Rangesh's already-strained friendship, fans speculated that their entire relationship was just about business rather than anything actually personal:

"He was never his friend, just a business move"

Fans speculate on the nature of the pair's relationship. (Image via AdinUpdate/X)

Adin Ross unfollows N3on over the latter streamer's new girlfriend

Adin Ross and N3on's relationship has taken another hit as Adin unfollowed the streamer on X. The two have been up and down in the recent past, with Rangesh not showing up to Adin's birthday and, in another instance, confronting Adin's ex-girlfriend, much to Adin's dismay.

It all started when Rangesh got to meet Samantha, his current girlfriend while streaming with one of his closest friends, Nico “Sneako”.

Since then, Rangesh and Adin's friendship has deteriorated as Adin tries to convince him that Sam is not good for him, also exposing her for allegedly being unfaithful.

Adin called him out personally on a phone call regarding his current relationship with Sam. He talked about how Sam disrespects N3on's friend group and the "clout adrenaline high" that he is currently experiencing:

"It's not normal. You're feeling, bro, you're feeling a clout adrenaline high bro, it's not normal. You've got people around you that are yes-men, bro... What I'm saying is, the part where, y'know, she's talking like his friends are f**gots and all these things."

Fans react to the latest developments between the two

While some fans were taken back by this act, which potentially marked the end of the friendship between the two, others lauded Adin for making the move.

Fans react to Adin's act. (Image via Image via AdinUpdate/X)

On the other hand, some fans were reminiscing about what Rangesh was like before meeting Samantha and stating that the blame for the entire ordeal lies with him:

Fans blame Rangesh for his role in the ordeal. (Image via AdinUpdate/X)

Some more pertinent reactions include:

More fan reactions to the latest development between the two. (Image via AdinUpdate/X)

In yet another instance of N3on's friends "exposing" Samantha, Kick streamer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky", who is part of Adin's inner circle of friends, also called Samantha out for allegedly not having any intimate relations with Rangesh.

Harrison said that she does not want to be intimately involved with Ragnesh as she does not fancy him, to which Sam clarified that she's celibate.

In response, Harrison called her out for being celibate while also having an Onlyfans account, and stating that she's "using him".