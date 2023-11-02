"She's obviously using him": Twitter reacts as N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank gets called out in front of the Kick streamer

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" and his relationship with Sam Frank have been a point of interest for a lot of people in the community, especially considering Adin Ross accused her of cheating only a couple of days ago. Clips from a recent livestream where Sam was called out by HS have gone viral on social media, where he accused her of using Rangesh for clout.

While she denied the claim, the confrontation did air their dirty laundry as HS pressed Sam Frank for not having slept with N3on despite spending so much time together over the last four months. He also insinuated that Sam was a hypocrite for calling herself "celibate."

With the clips garnering a lot of attention on social media, many viewers had a lot of opinions on their relationship. One X user stated:

"She's obviously using him, lmao."

"Celibate, but you do OnlyFans": Sam Frank gets confronted about her relationship with Kick streamer N3on

In the clip, HS outright tells N3on that Sam Frank did not want a physical relationship with him, saying:

"She doesn't want to sleep with you bruv. Otherwise, she would have slept with you."

This is when she came back into the room and stood up for herself. In her defense, she stated that all she does is spend time with the Kick streamer in an effort to prove that their relationship is strong:

"Bro, all we do is spend time together. It doesn't matter."

Jack Doherty, who was also among the group, tried to interject, but HS kept pressing Sam for details. He even revealed that N3on had told him about their non-existent s*x life and insisted that she did not fancy the content creator:

"You don't fancy him, you don't fancy him. He's told me you have not slept together, he's told me that you have not done anything together. If you fancied him, then you would in the four or five weeks of seeing each other every single day."

Getting increasingly frustrated at the attacks, Sam Frank stated that she is celibate:

"Did you forget that I am celibate? Are you f*cking stupid?"

HS quipped back, pointing out that she does OnlyFans:

"Celibate, but you do OnlyFans. Alright! Alright, whatever helps you sleep at night girl."

Readers should note that Adin Ross has previously called Sam Frank out, even going as far as to accuse her of cheating on N3on by flying out a man to sleep with when he was away streaming.