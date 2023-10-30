"Sleep with him and f**k" - Adin Ross accuses N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank of being unfaithful to Kick streamer

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross has leveled serious allegations against Ragnesh "N3on," and his girlfriend Samantha "Sam." During a livestream on October 30, 2023, he reviewed a clip from September 29, during which N3on collaborated with Nico "Sneako." The Florida native then accused Sam Frank of being unfaithful to N3on.

Sharing details about Frank's alleged actions, Ross said:

"This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf**kers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f**k. Okay?"

After reading what his Kick viewers had to say about his accusations, the 23-year-old remarked:

"And then, what I want is this... no, no, no! Yes, she did! 'Yo, exposed.' Yes!"

"You had the audacity to eat breakfast with him" - Adin Ross makes scathing allegations against N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank

Adin Ross carried on the conversation, bringing up Sam Frank's alleged antics in Las Vegas, Nevada. He elaborated:

"This is the craziest part! Talk about what you did at breakfast! You had breakfast with that guy and you tried putting it on somebody's tab! You had the audacity to eat breakfast with him, in front of everybody, and put it on somebody's tab! Yes, chat! Yes!"

The content creator continued further, stating:

"And, they're not gambling there. So, it's not comped. You tried to get somebody in his room to pay for it. And, I'm not going for that s**t! (Get the) f**k out of here, bro! No! You tried to put it... you s**nk! You f**king... ahh!"

Timestamp: 04:25

Ross started laughing, claiming he was having "too much fun." The accusations did not stop there, as the Kick ambassador said the following while watching another TikTok clip featuring N3on:

"Yeah, this! This is the girl. So, they did claim each other's girlfriend-boyfriend at this point. She was still flying the dude out and f**king him. That's it. I don't give a f**k what you guys have to say. 'They weren't serious at that time, oh my god!' That's a bad trait, bro. It's a red f**king flag! I'm getting you away from that."

Fans react to the Kick streamer's accusations

Adin Ross' accusations have garnered significant traction on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, neither N3on nor Sam Frank have responded to Adin Ross' allegations.