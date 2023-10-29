"It might be Miami, it might be L. A.": Adin Ross says his content house with N3on and other Kick streamers is "100% in motion"

Kick star Adin Ross made a big announcement on October 29, 2023. During the Just Chatting segment, the content creator revealed that he contacted Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon" to settle differences. Adin Ross then stated that he planned on moving in with the streamer next month. While he did not go into much detail, the Florida native said:

"I got into phone with N3on today. And we both expressed our differences. When, in reality... I'm just going to speak for him. I'm not going to go up on all his business because he'll do the same because he told me he wants to. He just doesn't have the right confidence to do so. But, me and N3on spoke on the phone and early in November, we're moving into a house together."

Claiming that the much-anticipated content house was "100% in motion," Adin Ross added:

"It might be Miami, it might be L. A. We're not going to announce where and when. We're not going to announce, you know, anything with that. But me, N3on, Shnaggyhose, and a few others are 100% locked in getting content house together. So, content house is 100% in motion and it's coming."

"I would like to do trial and error" - Adin Ross discusses plans for the content house with N3on and other Kick streamers

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross continued the conversation by saying that he wanted to do "trial and error" with the potential locations. He elaborated:

"I would like to do trial and error. Meaning, I would like to try certain locations first. If it doesn't work, then we'll go to another location."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality claimed that the plans for the content house had been in the works for some time. He added that the location didn't matter as long as the streamer group was "really motivating."

The Kick ambassador said:

"We've been talking about this, you know? It's been in motion and s**t. So, I want to really make sure that this content house is good. Again, guys, it doesn't really matter - the location. As long as you have a group of people who are really motivating, it doesn't really f**king matter. Right? I just want to do a lot of content with people that want to do the same thing."

Fans react to Adin Ross' announcement

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) were elated to hear the 23-year-old streamer's announcement. Here's a snapshot of some notable comments:

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's clip. (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

According to one fan, Dallas, Texas is a "way better" location than Miami or Los Angeles. Meanwhile, another community member speculated that Adin Ross and his friends might be moving into a $17 million mansion.