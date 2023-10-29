"It's super weird": Adin Ross was not impressed with N3on confronting his ex-girlfriend Pami Baby

Days after Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" confronted Pami Baby on camera, Adin Ross has given his take on the matter and did not seem impressed by his friend's actions on stream. Rangesh had met Pami, who is also Adin's former girlfriend, at a party a couple of days back and led the confrontation by seemingly trying to troll her.

Clips of their interaction had garnered a lot of reactions from the community, with many calling N3on a loser, while others supported him for the actions. Adin Ross, however, had little positive to say about the clips on a recent stream and described his friend's actions as corny.

Ross opined that N3on should not have included Pami Baby in talking about a former relationship and told his audience that sometimes real life is more important than making viral content:

"This sh*t is just corny to me, bro. It really is. It's corny, you know what I am saying? It's super corny. Because N3on had called me on the phone and said, 'Oh, I did it for a clip.' Like, bro, it's real life sometimes that you really have to worry about. Walking up to your man's ex is super f*cking weird."

"It's not about getting a clip": Adin Ross calls out N3on for confronting Pami Baby

Fans will know that Adin Ross had been in quite a serious relationship with Pami Baby till they publicly disclosed their breakup sometime in October 2022. While the separation does seem amicable, the Kick streamer has reacted negatively to any news regarding his former partner.

It appears that N3on's attempt at making content by calling out Pami Baby on stream did not sit right with him either. In fact, Ross went on to tell his audience that he reprimanded his fellow Kick streamer, telling him that some things should not be done for content and that he will not be reacting to it in an exaggerated manner:

I chucked him up on that. He's like, 'I just did it for a clip, bro. You should have seen it, she had tears in her eyes. It was f*cking awesome.' Sometimes man, it's not about getting a clip. Alright? "I am not going to react to it. I am not going to be like, 'What!' I am not doing that weird sh*t!"

