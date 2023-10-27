"I would be friends with you, but I can't": N3on confronted Adin Ross' ex-girlfriend Pami Baby on stream

A clip of Rangesh "N3on" trolling Pami Baby, Adin Ross's former girlfriend, is garnering a lot of traction on social media. The Kick IRL streamer was in a club when he met her, and considering his friendship with Adin Ross, trolled Pami Baby. For those out of the loop, she and Adin had been in a relationship for quite some time, and since the breakup, there has been some friction between the two online.

Ross has gone on record calling out other creators and singers for collaborating with his ex-girlfriend, and N3on made it clear that they could not be friends after he met her on a recent livestream on Kick. He frankly stated:

"I would be friends with you, but you know that I can't."

At first, Pami appeared to understand what he was talking about, even saying that the streamer's reaction was valid, considering he is a friend of her ex. But that did not stop N3on from making further remarks.

N3on makes Pami Baby apologize to his stream on camera

The clip of the two online personalities interacting with each other has gone viral on social media after fans started commenting on it. Adin Ross has established quite a large community, and a lot of his fans also follow his friends, who have become popular content creators in their own right.

N3on has seen a huge spike in viewership in the last couple of months and has been embroiled in a lot of controversies as well. While his current relationship with Ross has been under scrutiny after the latter called him out for his recent actions on stream, it appears that his reaction to Pami Baby has been praised by fans.

N3on even got Pami to apologize to his stream, supposedly for the breakup:

"Could you just, in the nicest way possible, could you say sorry to my chat?"

When Pami Baby asked him the reason, the streamer avoided the question, saying that the viewers wanted an apology. After she had done it, he went on to ask if he could verbally "violate" her and, after a bit of back and forth, appeared to be cussing her out.

This was when Adin Ross' former girlfriend appeared to get a little annoyed, with her acquaintances present rebuking the Kick streamer for using such language in a public space. Their interaction has received mixed reactions from viewers, with some supporting him while others made fun of the clip. Here are some general reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Adin Ross had quite a public breakup last year and talked about his experience with his audience back when he was still a streamer on Twitch. For more context, read more about what happened and the fallout here.