"It hurts": Adin Ross voices displeasure with streamer friends not showing up for his birthday, N3on promptly responds

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross celebrated his 23rd birthday on October 11, but during a part of his livestream, he appeared visibly disappointed. This was because he had extended invitations to some of his fellow streamer friends who, despite their close relationship, did not join the celebration. Although he didn't explicitly mention names, fans quickly began speculating that Adin Ross was referring to his fellow Kick streamer, Rangesh "N3on."

Addressing his livestream, Adin expressed his disappointment, remarking:

"It hurts."

"Every birthday I'm there for you" - Adin Ross upset after being ditched by streamer friends

Adin Ross, who recently celebrated his 23rd birthday with a grand bash, had some notable guests in attendance, including fellow streamer Kai Cenat, who generously gifted him an Audemars Piguet watch. However, Adin felt disheartened as a few of his close friends failed to make an appearance at the celebration. He said:

"Whether I was streaming or not, this motherf**ker was coming. I was supposed to stream today. That's it. Nothing fake about it. It's just real. Straight up. If you f**k (with me) you would have been here or at least seen me. That goes to everyone. Any of my friends, I always make sure you're good on your birthday. Always. Every one of my real friends, I got you, bro. Every birthday I'm there for you."

N3on promptly responded to Adin's post, offering his apologies for his absence, explaining that a mix-up in flight booking had prevented him from attending:

"Here's what happened. I literally got an explanation for this. There's a very good reason, okay? Orlando, nine hours stream and then, after that, I overslept my flight and then I booked a new flight and I didn't know they were doing anything at night bro. I should've went, I know."

Fans react to the post

Fans have reacted to both Adin Ross and N3on's posts. Here are some of the notable reactions:

N3on wasn't the sole invitee to Adin's recent birthday celebration who couldn't make it. Another streamer, Darren "IShowSpeed," is currently on the move, likely heading to the UK to attend KSI's bout against Tommy Fury scheduled for October 14 in Manchester.