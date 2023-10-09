"You're not the same person, bro": IShowSpeed tells Adin Ross that he has changed as a person on livestream

In the most recent Adin Ross stream on Kick where he was doing an IRL vlog-style broadcast with N3on, Darren "IShowSpeed" called him on his phone and told him off for changing as a person in the last year. The YouTuber, who has been a close associate of Adin for quite a long time, wanted to talk about Ross's upcoming birthday. However, Darren clearly felt that his fellow streamer had changed and kept pressing him on it.

After talking about Adin Ross's upcoming birthday for a bit, IShowSpeed bluntly told him that he had changed:

"You're not the same person, bro"

"I've been through a lot": Adin Ross and IShowSpeed have an awkward conversation on stream

Both the content creators started off on Twitch, and fans will remember that they've collaborated quite a few times. In fact, Darren caught his permanent ban from the platform during one of Adin's streams. After that, the frequency of collaborations fizzled out, but they still stayed in touch. Adin even posted IShowSpeed's bail last year when he was arrested on stream.

However, the two have been known to get into online feuds, with Ross calling out IShowSpeed earlier this year for staying away from him as the YouTube streamer's manager had apparently blacklisted him. Since then, things have been shaky between them.

With the Kick streamer's birthday coming up on October 11, Speed (as he is affectionately called by his community) called him up and had a somewhat bizarre question:

"Bro, why are you different now? You're super different than before. You're super different now."

Adin Ross was a bit taken aback by the question. Sitting beside N3on, he denied changing and told his fellow streamer that they had not met in a year, so he should not be judging him:

"We haven't hung out in a year. You don't even know that I am super different. We haven't hung out."

IShowSpeed, however, did not back down and kept pressing him, saying that he could tell just by talking to him:

"No, but I can still tell over the call that you're different. Like, you experience something different. Like bro, you're different now. I can tell."

At this point, Adin relented, saying that he had been going through a lot lately without revealing much on camera:

"I mean, I've been through a lot this year, we haven't spoken a lot. Maybe, if you saw me presonally..."

The YouTuber agreed, saying that they need to talk face-to-face:

"Bro, you look different as sh*t. Like, you're not the same person, bro. I have to really talk to you, like, sit down. Real sh*t, I have to sit down and really talk to you."

Since his birthday was in a couple of days, Adin Ross asked whether the Ohio native was coming to his party and appeared pretty satisfied when IShowSpeed confirmed that he would be present:

"Yes, bro, I am coming."

The clip of the interaction has since gone viral over social media after it was posted on X, formerly Twitter. Here are some of the general reactions to the clip:

Fans speculate about the clip (Image via X)

As mentioned by an X user above, it is difficult to ascertain exactly what IShowSpeed means when he says Adin Ross has changed. The Kick streamer has had a few controversies this year alone, with the drug-related problem a highlight.