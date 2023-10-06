YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again garnered the internet's attention after he got banned from TikTok Live. The streamer was chatting with TikToker @chopperhatgirl when he received a message from the platform informing him that he had been removed due to "s*xual activity and services." A few moments later, another message appeared on his account, which read:

"LIVE access removed. You'll no longer be able to go LIVE and join LIVE as a guest due to violations of our Community Guidelines."

When the Ohio native looked for more information, he discovered that the video-sharing platform had deemed his content inappropriate. Here's an excerpt from TikTok's explanation for his suspension:

"Violation reasons: s*xual activity and services. TikTok is a place where people can come discuss or learn about s*xuality, s*x, or reproductive health. We are mindful that certain content involving s*xuality, s*x, or reproductive health may not be appropriate for..."

IShowSpeed was visibly taken aback by the unexpected ban and wondered why it had happened. He then made a lighthearted remark about his viral wardrobe malfunction, saying:

"What?! How did I get banned? What? Chat, what did I... I didn't even show my m**t! I didn't even... I didn't even show my meat."

@chopperhatgirl was also perplexed when she saw that the 18-year-old had been kicked off from their live interaction and said:

"Wait, he left! Oh, my ghosh, no! Where did he go? I didn't even answer the question. Wait, what's happening right now? He got banned? No! I'm so surprised right now. What the frick did just happen? What just happened? Can someone just explain what just happened?"

"First Twitch, now this" - IShowSpeed's reaction after getting banned from TikTok Live leaves fans in stitches

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fans sharing their thoughts on IShowSpeed's recent ban from TikTok Live. One viewer joked that the content creator had "accepted" the IShowMeat moniker:

Others, meanwhile, were displeased with TikTok's decision to suspend IShowSpeed:

Another YouTube viewer wrote:

"First Twitch, now this."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest streamers on the Google-owned platform, boasting an impressive following of over 20.5 million subscribers. He recently announced his first-ever in-person event at The O2 in London.