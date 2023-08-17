Why is ishowmeat trending on Twitter? All you need to know about IShowSpeed's latest YouTube incident

The 18-year-old YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" gained widespread attention in the last few hours after he inadvertently flashed his privates during a livestream on August 16. In fact, at the time of the mishap, he had nearly 25K live viewers on his stream. Subsequently, the viewers promptly clipped and shared the moment across various social media platforms, particularly on Twitter.

In tandem with the viral circulation of the viral clip, some fans have also propagated the term "ishowmeat" on Twitter. This coinage essentially entails substituting a part of his YouTube name with a word referring to his genitalia.

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed accidentally flashes during his livestream

IShowSpeed is accustomed to finding himself entangled in controversies, and his most recent livestream was no exception. During this particular stream, he inadvertently revealed his privates, adding to his history of contentious situations.

The Ohio-born streamer was playing a horror game titled Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. While playing, he encountered a jumpscare initiated by a character named Chica. This unexpected fright prompted the streamer to swiftly rise from his seat, exhibiting an animated reaction.

While reacting to the jumpscare, IShowSpeed moved his hips in a suggestive manner, which led to an unintended exposure in front of the camera. Recognizing the mishap, he ended the livestream and expeditiously removed the content from his channel.

Despite his immediate response, regrettably, for the streamer, the video clip had already made its way to the internet. Subsequently, individuals started using terms like "ishowmeat" or "ishowleak" to reference the incident and share it further.

What did the community say?

The online community swiftly caught wind of the clip and promptly shared it on Twitter. Consequently, a multitude of memes and comments have already emerged in response to the incident. Here are some of the notable ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will IShowSpeed be banned on YouTube?

Google and YouTube maintain stringent and well-defined guidelines regarding nudity in livestreams. However, it's worth noting that IShowSpeed's situation was entirely unintentional, potentially serving as a mitigating factor that could prevent him from facing any bans.

Furthermore, he quickly took down the stream from his channel, underscoring his recognition of the error and his conscientious decision to refrain from any actions that could exacerbate the situation.

In fact, there has been no concrete evidence to suggest that his channel will be terminated or subjected to any strict actions. His YouTube channel continues to be functional at the time of writing.

The streamer has had a series of whirlwind weeks, ranging from encounters with notable figures like Kim Kardashian and Neymar, to being hospitalized, and now finding himself in a fresh controversy. Only time will tell if his recent actions will have any consequences.