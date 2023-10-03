"I'm genuinely sick of it!" - IShowSpeed lashes out after KSI calls him "IShowMeat" during his Sidemen video appearance

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was left furious when fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI" introduced him as "IShowMeat" in the recent Sidemen Sunday video. For those out of the loop, Darren had a major slip-up in a recent stream, where he mistakenly exposed his privates in his stream.

JJ, who shares a 'banter-worthy' rivalry with the American, mocked the incident by referring to him as "IShowMeat."

The streamer, who sat down to watch his first-ever appearance on Sidemen's channel, was left enraged within the opening seconds after hearing the mocking name-calling. He exclaimed:

"I'm genuinely sick of it!"

"He never said this to my face" - IShowSpeed lashes out against KSI

IShowSpeed made a significant cameo appearance in the renowned Sidemen "20 vs. 1" series. However, while introducing the streamer, KSI said this at the start of the video:

"Welcome to what might be the greatest 20 vs. 1 ever. IShowMeat, I mean, IShowSpeed is the worldwide streaming phenomenon everyone is talking about, especially because he can't even score in a Sidemen Charity Match."

The mocking yet comical introduction naturally left the streamer raging, as he exclaimed:

"Bro, see, this is what I'm talking about. Like, he (KSI) never said this to my face, bro. Like, the video just dropped and you are doing that sh*t! Why does people keep f**king with me? I'm sick of people who keep f**king with me! Like bro, I'm genuinely sick of it. He didn't say that face-to-face, and now he wants to say this..."

Indeed, KSI wasn't the first to poke fun at Darren for his recent mishap. His own father, known as DaddySpeed on YouTube, went to the extent of releasing a full-fledged song on the subject as a way to troll the streamer.

Fans react to the clip

Darren and KSI are among the most prominent creators on YouTube, and their engaging banter and chemistry during their interaction amused the fans. Here are some noteworthy reactions to their exchange:

Fans react to the streamer raging at KSI (Image via Twitter/X)

In just under 24 hours since its upload, the latest video from the Sidemen, featuring IShowSpeed, has already accumulated an impressive 6.1 million views, and the view count is still on the rise.

The "20 vs. 1" series has also featured other renowned streamers and creators, including Kai Cenat, whose episode garnered an impressive 54 million views, as well as Logan Paul, whose appearance amassed 22 million views.