"Waited for a long time": Fans disheartened after Sidemen postpones IShowSpeed 20 vs 1 video due to YouTube processing issue

Fans were left disappointed today after the much-anticipated IShowSpeed 20 vs 1 video, where the YouTube sensation would have gone up against 20 women, was postponed to Monday. As per the official Sidemen account on X, formerly Twitter, the reason for the delay appears to be because of processing issues of the video from YouTube's end.

Sidemen Sunday is a weekly affair where the British YouTube group is expected to post one of their videos. Known for their reality TV-like shows in collaboration with other content creators, fans were clearly looking forward to Darren Watkins Jr, aka IShowSpeed, being on the show.

The news of the postponement has naturally disappointed many fans, with one X user writing:

"I waited for a long time and this what i gain in return What a waste of my valuable time"

Fan expressing displeasure at the postponement (Image via X)

Of course, that is not how many felt, with some of Darren's fans looking forward to tomorrow's video.

"YouTube was not on our side": Sidemen blames YouTube video processing for not releasing the IShowSpeed 20 vs 1 video

For those who are unaware, 20 vs 1 is a massively popular YouTube series where Sidemen invites content creators and streamers from around the world. As the title implies, the 20 vs 1 videos comprise 20 potential dates for the one streamer or content creator, who must play the game and gradually choose one person from the group that they would like to date. Each episode of the show is around an hour long. 20 vs 1 is massively popular, with Kai Cenat's episode currently sitting at over 50 million views.

Fans of IShowSpeed were quite excited to see their favorite streamer participate, with posts such as these going viral hours before it was announced that the video was going to be postponed.

It appears fans of IShowSpeed will have to wait yet another day to see the Variety Streamer of the Year compete in the dating show. The British YouTube group took to X to announce that Sunday's video would, unfortunately, be released a day late due to processing issues. They even posted a screenshot of the creator dashboard showcasing the problem.

Sidemen blamed YouTube for the problem with video processing, and the post reads:

"After several uploads and attempts we are unfortunately going to have to announce that it is looking like a Sidemen Monday. We’ve tried every possible solution to get this video to be ready for you guys but YouTube was not on our side today"

The only silver lining is that the incident has finally confirmed that IShowSpeed is going to be the mystery Sidemen Sunday guest, although the video will probably only be up on Monday.