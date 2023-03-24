Fans were left surprised and elated after Popular UK YouTube group Sidemen added yet another feather to their illustrious cap by being nominated for Best Social Series at the New Voice Awards 2023. Their 20 v 1 series, which pitted a single member of the group or outside creator against 20 women, was a standout success with fans and critics alike.

Reacting to their nomination, one fan remarked in disbelief:

"WAIT HOW??"

Here's what Sidemen fans said about the nomination

Fans of the YouTube group were taken aback but also pleased by the news of their nomination for Best Social Series at the New Voice Awards 2023.

The recognition of the mainstream award is a testament to the group's immense popularity and influence in the world of online content creation. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sidemen Sunday's 21 v 1 series has grown in popularity over the years

One of the most popular and recurring episodes on Sidemen Sunday is the 20 v 1 series, which has become a fan favorite over the years. The premise of the show is simple yet entertaining - it features one male creator in a rapid-fire dating scenario with 20 other women.

However, the catch is that the members use an earpiece to communicate with the participant, often tasking him with comedic acts and pranks to keep the audience engaged.

This unique format has proven to be a hit with fans, and the series has helped cement the group's position as one of the most successful and influential YouTube groups in the UK.

Which creators have appeared in the show in the past year?

In July 2022, former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" appeared on the show, followed by YouTuber and athlete Logan Paul in September 2022. Most recently, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was featured in January 2023.

Of all the guests that have appeared on the show, the latest addition has been the most successful yet. With over 33 million views in just a couple of months, Kai Cenat's appearance ranks at the top.

