"You can figure out who it was": Sidemen tease new 20v1 guest, fans are convinced it's IShowSpeed

Now that the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 has concluded, the YouTube group is shifting its attention back to its regular Sidemen Sundays schedule (weekly videos on its main channel every Sunday). During the latest episode of the Sidecast Podcast, a few members provided a sneak peek into what's in store for the coming weeks – their upcoming 20 VS 1 series.

The series has already showcased some of the most prominent figures from the YouTube realm, including Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, YouTuber and WWE sensation Logan Paul, and YouTuber and group member JJ "KSI," among others.

While the latest guest hasn't been revealed yet, there's speculation that Darren "IShowSpeed," who is currently in the UK and has been a fan-favorite request, might make an appearance. Tobi "TBJZL," another member of the group, said:

"You can figure out who it was"

"The best video ever": Sidemen announce upcoming new 20 VS 1 video

The Sidemen have resumed their regular schedule, and an eagerly anticipated series beloved by fans is making a triumphant return with an exciting new guest. The series' previous episodes have consistently garnered millions of views. But if the next guest turns out to be IShowSpeed, it has the potential to break the internet.

Speaking of the episode, Ethan "Behzinga" said:

"Oh, the best video ever!...I had an amazing day, 'cause I had fun on it too."

During a recent Sidecast Podcast, Felix "xQc" expressed his desire to participate in one of the dating-related videos. Unfortunately, the Canadian swiftly returned the day after the charity match, leaving him insufficient time to film the episode.

Another name that has been rumored is Jimmy "MrBeast." However, like xQc, Jimmy departed quite early, making it unlikely for him to participate in the YouTube video.

"Speed without a doubt" - Fans convinced that the guest is IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, who has never had a collaboration with the Sidemen apart from the charity matches, might be a strong contender to make an appearance in the 20 VS 1 video series. Here are some of the notable responses to the news:

Currently, there is no official confirmation regarding IShowSpeed's participation. Other potential guests, including those who took part in the charity match last weekend, are also under consideration.