“I can’t wait to get my revenge” - IShowSpeed pledges to get his “revenge” against KSI after latter saved his penalty in Sidemen Charity Match

Popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was recently invited to appear on former footballer and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents Five, where he participated in an exclusive interview. During their interaction, the Ohio native shed light on his friendly rivalry with fellow YouTuber and rapper JJ "KSI."

For those unaware, KSI saved IShowSpeed's penalty in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, and it became one of the biggest viral moments from the game. This incident was particularly notable since both the content creators shared a lot of banter ahead of the game in attempts to one-up each other. As it turned out, KSI took this round.

During his interview with Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya, IShowSpeed was asked:

"This rivalry with KSI. It's looking pretty real. What's going on? He's doing 'reverse siuu' on you, like, talk to us about that."

He responded:

"I can't wait to get revenge on that guy, I swear. I promise you."

"My nerves got to me" - IShowSpeed rues missed chance in Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Despite their playful banter and friendly exchanges, IShowSpeed had a big chance to score a goal against KSI, who was the opposing goalkeeper during the Sidemen Charity Match in 2023. However, it didn't go as planned, and he ended up mishitting the shot.

Speaking about his missed penalty, the YouTube star said:

"I didn't hit it wide (the penalty). See, my nerves got to me. I should've shot it how I was shooting at the practice. The nerves got to me. I was trying to shoot it lower left but I went for more of a placement, then I put not enough power to it and it went straight to the middle like, a f**king 13-year-old kicked the goal."

For those unaware, the streamer was reminded of his missed penalty straight after the game when KSI posted this:

What did the fans say?

IShowSpeed's interview with Rio Ferdinand garnered a lot of comments, with numerous viewers commending the content creator's performance in the game last week despite his missed penalty.

Here are some of the top comments:

Fans praise Darren for the lively interview (Image via Rio Ferdinand Presents Five/YouTube)

Following his missed penalty, the YouTuber said he decided to hang up his boots. However, after a recent stream with Rio Ferdinand on his channel, it seems like he may have had a change of heart and is now thinking about getting back into the game.