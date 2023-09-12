"I don't think I should give up" - IShowSpeed reverses his decision to quit football, says he wants to be like Cristiano Ronaldo 

Following a rollercoaster of a performance, marked by a dramatic penalty miss in the Sidemen Charity Match, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has announced that he won't be retiring from the sport. For context, he had earlier expressed his reluctance to set foot on a football field again. Nevertheless, his recent interaction with Rio Ferdinand during a livestream has prompted him to reconsider his decision.

The streamer wore a graphic tee featuring Ronaldo's image and pointed to the athlete, expressing his aspiration to emulate the latter's accomplishments. He remarked:

"I don't think I should give up."

"I don't think that's the way" - IShowSpeed to remain active in football despite his shocking misses in the charity match

On the latest Kai n' Speed Show episode on Rumble, IShowSpeed frustratingly announced his retirement from football. This decision followed his shocking penalty miss in the Sidemen Charity match, where his team lost 8-5.

Yet, during his YouTube stream on September 11, the streamer disclosed a change of heart, possibly influenced by words of encouragement from football legend Rio Ferdinand. He said:

"I was genuinely thinking about stopping playing football but I don't think that's the way. You know, just 'cause I had a bad game, do I just quit football? Just 'cause I had a bad game? I don't think I should give up. I think there's more to this football."

He revealed that the reason he was considering quitting was due to the barrage of trolls he was facing online due to his performance. He said:

"After the football game (Sidemen Charity Match), I quit bro, I'm not playing any football. Miss penalties, I looked like a f*8king stupid a**. People making memes and sh*t, I got KSI's mom tweeting 'Hallelujah Speed missed a penalty,' like, so much sh*t."

He then pointed towards his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, stating:

"I'm not gonna give up. There's more to this. You see this dude on my shirt? I'm not giving up until I be like him or surpass him. You feel what I'm saying? That's what it's going to be."

Despite his penalty miss and a clear scoring opportunity he failed to convert, IShowSpeed did make a significant contribution to the game. His consistent threat down the right side and his lightning-fast pace earned him a commendable 7.6 rating in the FotMob app.