KSI copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after saving iShowSpeed's penalty in Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity match

KSI managed to rub salt in IShowSpeed's wounds as he celebrated by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's siiiuuu move after saving Speed's penalty. The incident took place during the Sidemen charity match.

Sidemen FC won the charity game for the second year in a row as they managed to earn an 8-5 win. Last year, KSI's side won 8-7, and their winning streak continues this season as well.

YouTube All Star's Speed had a chance to register his name on the scoresheet as they won a penalty. However, Speed was unable to convert it as KSI pulled off a save.

Knowing Speed's affinity for Cristiano Ronaldo, KSI performing the siiiuuu celebration was perhaps a shot at his opponent, JJ.

Portugal stars reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo missing the clash against Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card during Portugal's latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia. Bruno Fernandes scored the solitary goal as Roberto Martinez's side won 1-0.

Ronaldo, however, will miss the next game against Luxembourg as a result of his booking.

Fernandes reacted to his former Manchester United teammate's suspension as he said after the match (via O Jogo Portugal):

"We already know that Cristiano supports us, he is a player who attracts a lot of attention, but we have a packed squad, which has to be ready to show quality following players like Cristiano."

Dalot, another of Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammates, said (quotes from O Jogo Portugal):

"Without Ronaldo, but we are still the Seleção. He will support us until the end."

Portugal coach Martinez, meanwhile, told the media that Goncalo Ramos will replace the 38-year-old in the attack next game.

Martinez said (via Record Portugal):

"Cristiano is always important. Today it was clear that, with the yellow card, he needed to give everything in the 90', he helped us and now we will demonstrate that there are others to help the team. Goncalo Ramos will have this opportunity.”

Ronaldo has been in great form in the Euro qualifiers so far, scoring five goals in as many matches. Hence, the onus will be on Ramos to find the back of the net next game.