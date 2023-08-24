"Why would you call me IShowM*at?": IShowSpeed confronts dad for singing about streamer flashing his privates on stream

In a highly amusing livestream today, Darren "IShowSpeed" confronted his father for singing about "IShowM*at" on TikTok live, the viral hashtag referencing his wardrobe malfunction, which led to the YouTube streamer flashing his privates live to over 20,000 viewers. Suffice to say, Darren was not happy with the way his dad sang about him on TikTok and, after staring at a clip in disbelief, called him up to address the issue.

For context, a clip of IShowSpeed's father singing about "IShowM*at" has been circulating on social media for a couple of days, and today, on stream, viewers directed his attention to it. The 18-year-old Breakout Streamer of the Year was stunned into silence and then called up his father and asked him:

"But why would you call me IShowM*at?"

Watch: IShowSpeed confronts his father for singing about his wardrobe malfunction

As mentioned before, the clip of the father singing about #IShowM*at has been going viral for a couple of days. The streamer himself was in shock after watching it and promptly decided to call up his dad. At first, he could not believe it and questioned the veracity of the clip, asking chat:

"I'm calling my dad, there's no way! Chat, is this actually real, bro? Like, dead*ss, is this real, is this f*cking real? 'Cus I am about to dead*ss call my dad right now! I swear to god wallahi, I'm not trolling bro."

For context, his father's song "I show the m*at, to make you feel complete" is a reference to the viral hashtag #IShowM*at, which went viral on social media websites such as X after IShowSpeed accidentally flashed his privates on stream while playing a horror game called Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach.

On his comeback stream after the scandal, the streamer himself had almost broken down crying as he told his audience about the mental toll of the accident and the reactions from his family. This makes his father's song even more bemusing to certain viewers. Shortly after watching the clip, the streamer called up his dad.

IShowSpeed's father immediately started giving excuses for the song and flat-out denied calling his son IShowM*at, claiming he was referring to himself to drag attention away from the YouTuber:

"I wasn't calling you that, I was calling myself that. They're clipping out the wrong part, I was saying that 'I am...' I was trying to take the heat off you. I am looking out for you man."

The streamer was initially reluctant to forgive his father, but after consulting more of the family members who were present at the time, he seemed to have changed his mind.

Fan reactions

IShowSpeed may still be recovering from the sinus infection he got in Japan but that did not stop him from attending the recent US Open Cup clash between Cincinnati and Inter Miami in his hometown, where he saw Messi's side emerge triumphant.