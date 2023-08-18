"Millions of people seeing...": IShowSpeed gets emotional talking about mental toll after going viral for accidentally flashing his privates

IShowSpeed got very emotional and almost broke down talking about the mental toll on him and his family after he accidentally flashed his privates while streaming on YouTube to over 20,000 people. As a popular internet personality, the clip of the accident was shared extensively on social media, with many speculating whether he would be banned from the platform.

While it does appear that YouTube has taken cognizance of the fact that the incident was an honest mistake on the streamer's part, Darren "IShowSpeed" still has to cope with the mental trauma of having gone viral for flashing thousands of people, with possibly millions watching the clip of the event after the fact.

More than 120,000 people tuned in to watch his return stream today, and the 18-year-old streamer from Ohio broke his usual character of being a happy-go-lucky guy and became quite emotional. Calling the incident one of the biggest fears he had since starting his career in streaming, IShowSpeed told his fans how he had been mentally suffering since the incident:

"This is truly an embarrassing f*cking moment for me. Nah, really. And I've lately been, in these past hours, I've been suffering mentally. Genuinely bro, at the end of the day I am still a human being. And one of my worst fears that I never ever wanted to happen. Like... As a streamer, this is one of your worst fears, you know? And millions of people seeing, you know... and it's depressing bro."

"I don't know what to do anymore": IShowSpeed breaks down while talking about his family situation after the flashing incident

For those out of the loop, the Breakout Streamer of last year was streaming Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach two days ago on YouTube. After a particular jumpscare, he got up to rage and had a wardrobe malfunction with his privates in full view of the camera.

While the young streamer is known for his chaotic and energetic streams full of rage moments, the accident horrified him too, and IShowSpeed promptly deleted the VOD. However, viewers had already clipped it, and the video started spreading online.

In a very uncharacteristic moment on his most recent stream, IShowSpeed got emotional talking about the mental stress he has been feeling since the incident and called out the viewers who were joking about the incident:

"You guys don't know the feeling what I am feeling right now bro. You guys are joking, you know, you guys can crack your jokes you know. All of this and all of that. But you all are generally not looking at the bigger picture, you know?"

IShowSpeed also revealed how taxing it has been dealing with his family and talked about how his younger sibling's reaction to the viral #ishowmeat hashtag broke him:

"It is the same people, you know, you got to know I have a family. I have little siblings bro. Do you get what I am saying? So when one of my little siblings comes up to me and says, 'ishowmeat'... Do you feel what I am saying? And I am wondering where is she getting that from and like, bro, I can't... I don't know what to do anymore."

Social media reactions to IShowSpeed getting emotional

Here are some of the reactions to the clip of the streamer's emotional revelations from X, formerly Twitter:

