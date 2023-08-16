"Trying to heal myself" - IShowSpeed provides an update on his participation in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has provided some major updates regarding his involvement in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023. For those out of the loop, the content creator spent a number of days hospitalized due to cluster headaches while on his trip to Japan, which later turned into a sinus infection.

The streamer resumed streaming yesterday (August 15), marking his return after a notable absence of several weeks. During his broadcast, he revealed that he has been trying to "heal" before the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, which will take place on September 9. He said:

"I'm trying to heal myself for the charity match."

IShowSpeed opens up about playing in the Sidemen Charity Match, gives updates

The initial confirmation (June 2023) of IShowSpeed's participation in the Sidemen Charity Match came from popular YouTuber JJ "KSI," also a prominent member of the UK-based group. This confirmation followed the YouTuber's successful completion of a challenge (20 successive keepy-uppies) presented by KSI.

During the months of July and August 2023, IShowSpeed's involvement in the event remained uncertain due to his health issues, as he had spent several days hospitalized. This raised concerns about his ability to participate in the event. Speaking about his possible participation, he said:

"Unfortunately chat, I was gonna go to a lot of places this month (August) but unfortunately I can't even go and I don't even know if I can play in the charity match because right now I'm still not well, bro. You feel what I'm saying? It's a lot of stuff that I'm missing."

(Timestamp: 00:11:21)

Later in the stream, he also added:

"Chat, I'm not all the way there, but I just hope...I'm just trying to get right. I'm trying to heal myself for the charity match."

Sidemen Charity Match 2023 details

The Sidemen Charity event is making a comeback for its fifth installment, following an electrifying event last year that attracted over 2.4 million concurrent viewers on YouTube. This time around, the match is scheduled for September 9 at the London Stadium, home to Premier League side West Ham United.

While IShowSpeed's participation hangs in the balance, another prominent figure slated to take part in the event is Jimmy "MrBeast." In addition to them, Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" is also confirmed to be joining the lineup.

Tickets for the match have already been sold out. However, for those who intend to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes, the live stream will be available at no cost on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.