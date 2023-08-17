"Dude got lucky": Internet reacts to news of YouTube reportedly not banning IShowSpeed after he accidentally flashed genitals on stream

It appears that YouTube has not banned IShowSpeed since the popular streamer's wardrobe malfunction yesterday. For those out of the loop, the 18-year-old content creator accidentally flashed his genitals on stream while playing a horror game called Five Nights at Freddy's. Naturally, the broadcast — which had around 25,000 viewers at the time of that incident — went viral on the internet, with #ishowmeat trending on X.

Obviously, showing private parts and flashing the camera is totally prohibited on YouTube, but the latest reports suggest that this platform will not be suspending or banning Darren "IShowSpeed" on the account that it was completely accidental. Furthermore, the footage and VOD of the whole livestream were promptly removed from YT to minimize damage.

Fans of the streamer have noted how lucky Darren is that the platform will not be banning him, with one X user sharing a meme captioned:

"Dude got lucky."

YouTube will reportedly not be banning IShowSpeed for flashing his privates on stream

In a press statement released by TMZ, YouTube has seemingly confirmed that it will not be banning IShowSpeed for violating the nudity clause as it was an honest mistake. On reviewing clips of the incident, it is clear that this content creator was quite horrified himself when he realized what had happened.

Known for his wild reactions and rage moments, the Ohio native was playing Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, a title known for having scary jumpscares designed to spook the player. During one such part, the streamer got agitated and started jumping up and down, which inadvertently caused a wardrobe malfunction, leading him to flash his genitals on stream in front of over 20,000 people.

TMZ's report notes that IShowSpeed was horrified by the incident and shortly ended the stream. He also deleted the VOD. However, he wasn't quick enough, as viewers had already clipped the portion where his genitals were visible, and videos of the moment flooded websites such as X.

While some fans have called into question the ethics of not penalizing this streamer, others are praising YouTube for its decision and for recognizing that it was an accident.

Readers should note that clips of the incident are already being taken down because of copyright claims.

If the ban does not go into effect, fans may see him get back to making content sooner rather than later. Of course, the Streamer of the Year nominee may still take a break to fully recover from his sinus infection.