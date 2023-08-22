"I show the m*at": Clip of IShowSpeed's father referring to his son's wardrobe malfunction on stream goes viral

A clip of YouTube sensation IShowSpeed's father making light of the recent scandal where the streamer had accidentally flashed his privates on stream is going viral on social media. Considering how popular the 18-year-old streamer is, the scandal was highly publicized after the wardrobe malfunction occurred while over 20,000 viewers watched the stream.

While fans were quite happy to see YouTube not banning their favorite creator, Darren "IShowSpeed" appeared quite distraught on his first comeback stream and talked about the mental stress from his family's reaction. That said, Darren's father, under the TikTok account 'DaddySpeed,' had recently gone live on the platform and referred to the viral hashtag #IShowM*at multiple times to the bemusement of many fans.

In clips being shared on X, formerly Twitter, the father can be heard saying, "I show the m*at" a couple of times with over 5.7K live viewers. Using a sing-song voice, he says:

"I show the m*at. I show the m*at, to make you feel complete. I show the m*at, you can't believe."

"AIN'T NO WAY": Fan reactions to IShowSpeed's father talking about his wardrobe malfunction on TikTok

While the clip is from a livestream on TikTok a couple of days ago, it got the attention of multiple fans on X after the popular DramaAlert page shared it. Readers should note that IShowSpeed himself was horrified after he had inadvertently flashed his privates while playing the horror game Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach.

Fans were overjoyed after press reports came out a couple of days later claiming that YouTube would not be banning the creator for breaching the n*dity policy because it was an honest mistake. However, on his first stream back, the Ohio native broke character and got emotional while talking about the incident.

Talking about fans making fun of him, IShowSpeed said it was one of his worst fears as a streamer:

"As a streamer, this is one of your worst fears, you know? And millions of people seeing, you know... and it's depressing bro."

He also referred to how mentally stressed he was since his family members have started referring to the #IShowM*at hashtag:

"I have little siblings bro. Do you get what I am saying? So when one of my little siblings comes up to me and says, 'ishowm*at'... Do you feel what I am saying? And I am wondering where is she getting that from and like, bro, I can't..."

Here are some reactions to the clip of his father referring to the incident on TikTok after DramaAlert's post went viral on X. Many called the dad funny and shared memes and GIFs making fun of the streamer:

A recent incident about Sidemen deleting IShowSpeed's Sidemen Charity Match announcement video has dismayed a lot of fans who think his sinus infection might be preventing him from participating in the much-anticipated event.