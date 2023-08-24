“Messi comes back every time!” - IShowSpeed goes berserk after Inter Miami CF beats his hometown team

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" couldn't believe his eyes when his hometown side, FC Cincinnati, was booted out from the US Open Cup semi-final by the Messi-led Inter Miami CF. The streamer went back to IRL streaming for the first time since returning from Japan, during which he remained hospitalized for the majority of his time.

Attending the game at Ohio's TQL Stadium, IShowSpeed witnessed a dramatic turn of events in the match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF. Despite his home team securing a 2-0 lead, things took a surprising twist in injury time. In the 97th minute, Leonardo Campana scored an equalizer, with Messi providing the assist. The streamer exclaimed:

“Messi comes back every time!”

Expand Tweet

"No way" - IShowSpeed trolls Messi, only to regret it seconds later

Those familiar with the streamer are aware that IShowSpeed is quite vocal about his strong feelings of rivalry towards Messi, particularly due to his unwavering dedication as a Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

Despite this, the streamer has been present at several of Messi's games, including the 2022 World Cup final, Messi's Inter Miami CF debut, and, most recently, his semi-final appearance in the US Open Cup.

However, it is fair to say that it didn't go as planned. FC Cincinnati, who were seconds away from winning, conceded a last-minute goal. Moments before the goal, however, the streamer trolled the Argentinian, stating:

"Messi took his first L in Ohio."

(Timestamp: 02:02:01)

Seconds later, he assisted the equalizer. Left in disbelief, the streamer added:

"No way! I'm gone! I'm gone! Wallahi I'm gone! What the f**k! Not every time! It's every time!

If seeing his team concede a last-minute goal was not enough, IShowSpeed then went on to witness his team, FC Cincinnati, crash out 4-5 in the penalty shootouts. He reacted by stating:

"That's some bullsh*t bro, I'm sorry. This is bullsh*t. I'm sorry, but this is bullsh*t."

Fans react to his viral clip

The streamer's reaction during the game was quickly shared by his verified fan pages. Here's what Twitter users said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The streamer has been all over the news lately after he mistakenly 'flashed' in front of 25K live viewers in a stream last week. Clips of his mishap quickly went viral across social media. Since then, the streamer has requested his fans not to remind him of the moment, as it had taken a mental toll on him.