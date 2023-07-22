“If Messi scores this free kick, I’m a Messi fan” - Cristiano Ronaldo superfan iShowSpeed's bold comments before Lionel Messi winner go viral

Cristiano Ronaldo superfan iShowSpeed went viral on social media after claiming that he would become a Lionel Messi fan if the Argentine scored from the free kick for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul. The former Barcelona star scored in the 94th minute to seal the win for the MLS side at home on his debut.

Speed was at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night when Messi made his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul. The self-proclaimed #1 fan of Ronaldo claimed that he would be switching alliances to Messi if the Argentine scored from the free kick in injury time.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud pic.twitter.com/6tsqtNwgGN IShowSpeed said “If Messi scores this free kick, I’m a Messi fan”

The social media influencer was heard saying:

"If Messi scores this free kick, I'm a Messi fan."

The Inter Miami star scored seconds later, and Speed removed his Portugal shirt with Ronaldo written at the back to reveal the Messi #10 Miami kit underneath.

Lionel Messi has restricted Cristiano Ronaldo superfan iShowSpeed on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo superfan iShowSpeed revealed earlier this year that he has been restricted on Instagram by Lionel Messi. In his YouTube video, the influencer claimed that he could not follow the Argentine nor send him a message, like the other accounts on the social media network.

He said in his video:

"Oh, yeah. Chat, guess who blocked me on Instagram? See, look. I forgot about that. Guess who blocked me on Instagram, y'all? Nah, guess who blocked me on Instagram? Nah, chat. It's a football player. And look, it od understandable. It's understandable, I'm being honest. To be fair, it is understandable."

Speed added:

"This is my account, right? You look up... (the streamer opens Lionel Messi's official Instagram handle) right? Wait, everything might seem regular, right? Watch this, though (the streamer follows the footballer, however, an error message pops up, saying that the platform was 'restricting certain activities to protect community') I can't DM, right? I can't follow him, nor I can't DM him, right?"

Cristiano Ronaldo met Speed earlier this summer after the social media influencer tried and failed to meet his idol multiple times last season. He was also infamously invited by Sky Sports for a Manchester United match, but the Portuguese star was not in the squad, leading to a meltdown live on television from the influencer.