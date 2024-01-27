“That YouTube guy, IShowMeat” - GMHikaru refers to IShowSpeed by his infamous name following viral flashing incident

Chess Grandmaster and Twitch and Kick streamer Hikaru Nakamura, also known as "GMHikaru," had a blooper moment during his latest stream when he accidentally referred to Darren "IShowSpeed" as "IShowMeat." Nakamura, while talking about inexperienced players, thought of IShowSpeed (who had streamed chess a couple of times) and said:

"That YouTube guy, IShowMeat."

Nakamura, of course, was unknowingly referring to the viral incident involving IShowSpeed in August 2023. During a jumpscare moment on stream, the YouTuber (while jumping frantically) mistakenly flashed his genitals. This led to the online community trolling him with the name "IShowMeat."

GMHikaru makes a comical mistake, thinks IShowSpeed's name is IShowMeat

The internet is notorious for generating viral nicknames and troll-worthy moments, and one such incident occurred when the moniker "IShowMeat" spread like wildfire on social media.

Despite being a prominent mainstream creator, Hikaru Nakamura may not be entirely familiar with IShowSpeed's content, and it's possible he encountered the trollish nickname on X, mistaking it for the creator's actual name.

In his latest stream, Nakamura discussed how novice players frequently rely on moving pawns, as it's often the simplest rule to recall. He said:

"He is playing chess like he only knows how to move the pawns, and if you're a beginner, and you only know how to move the pawns, it's actually something that I (noticed). I feel like, xQc, when he first started, he did this too."

Here's a clip of IShowSpeed streaming chess:

He then mentioned IShowSpeed, possibly after encountering some clips of the streamer playing chess:

"Actually, you know who was pushing pawns every turn before moving pieces? It was that YouTube guy, IShowMeat (IShowSpeed). I think that was his name."

What did fans say?

GMHikaru is currently embroiled in an ongoing feud with another Grandmaster, Vladimir Kramnik. The Russian player implied that Nakamura was possibly using unfair practices in online games.